Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Ivica Zubac and Anthony Edwards)
The final day of the NBA regular season is upon us, and as many teams gear up for the postseason, players across the league are sitting out Sunday’s matchups.
There are a ton of meaningless games for teams that are already locked into a playoff spot or officially eliminated, and teams don’t want to risk injuries ahead of the play-in tournament next week.
So, there is a serious limit to the props that are available in the market today – and in games that actually matter.
Two of those games – the Minnesota Timberwolves-Utah Jazz matchup and Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Clippers matchup – are where I’ve pulled my favorite plays from .
I also broke down these picks in today’s edition of Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets column.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Ivica Zubac OVER 16.5 Points (-125)
- Anthony Edwards 25+ Points (-120)
Ivica Zubac OVER 16.5 Points (-125)
Los Angeles Clippers big man Ivica Zubac could be in line for a big game against a Golden State Warriors frontcourt that lacks size outside of rookie Quinten Post.
Zubac has played three games against Golden State this season, scoring 23, eight and 17 points. He’s averaging 16.7 points per game for the season, scoring 17 or more points in 20 of his 27 games since the All-Star break – averaging 19.5 points per game.
I’d expect the Clippers to aim to establish Zubac in the painted area to force the Golden State defense to collapse and potentially adjust by playing some bigger lineups on Sunday.
Anthony Edwards 25+ Points (-120)
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a technical foul rescinded from Friday’s action, allowing him to play in the season finale against the Utah Jazz.
Minnesota needs a win – and some help – to avoid the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, and it is favored by 23.5 points against the tanking Utah Jazz.
However, I am leaning with a player prop for Edwards in case the Wolves get up big and rest some of their starters down the stretch.
Utah has the worst defensive rating (129.1) in the NBA over its last 10 games, and that should set up well for Edwards, who has scored 25 or more points in six of his last seven games.
Overall, the All-NBA guard is averaging 27.4 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. I’ll gladly back him to score at least 25 points in a game the Wolves have to win on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
