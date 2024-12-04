Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Johnson, LeBron James and Cade Cunningham)
The NBA features a six-game slate on Wednesday night, giving bettors plenty of ways to take advantage in the prop market.
Tonight, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat in a rematch from the 2020 NBA Finals, and I have a play for James as he deals with a wicked shooting slump.
Not only that, but there are three rising stars that I love in the prop market on Dec. 4, including Detroit guard Cade Cunningham.
Here’s a breakdown of the four props that I’m considering for Wednesday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Jalen Johnson OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
- LeBron James UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
- Cade Cunningham OVER 7.5 Assists (-110)
- Jalen Suggs OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
Jalen Johnson OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
Atlanta Hawks youngster Jalen Johnson is quickly developing into one of the best young forwards in the NBA, and he’s having a great start to the 2024-25 season.
The former first-round pick is averaging 20.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3 in the 2024-25 campaign.
He's cleared 18.5 points in six straight games and 14 of his 21 games overall this season. Johnson’s usage has been steady as well, as he’s taken at least 14 shots in nine of his last 10 contests.
He’s a solid bet at this number against a Milwaukee Bucks team playing the second night of a back-to-back.
LeBron James UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
I don’t mind taking a shot on this plus-money prop for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Wednesday.
The four-time champion is in the midst of a massive shooting slump, missing his last 19 shots from beyond the arc over four games, failing to hit two or more shots from deep in over half his games (11 out of 21) this season.
After shooting a career-high from 3 last season, LeBron is shooting just 34.5 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 season, and he’s struggled to score the ball overall, averaging just 22.0 points per game – his lowest average since his rookie season.
I’m not sold on the future Hall of Famer knocking down multiple shots from deep given his recent slump.
Cade Cunningham OVER 7.5 Assists (-110)
I bet on Detroit guard Cade Cunningham tonight, sharing this pick in today’s Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets column on SI:
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham failed to clear this assists prop on Tuesday against Milwaukee, but he also sat out the end of the game with the Pistons getting blown out.
Now, he has a matchup with the Boston Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back, a team that he dropped 10 assists against earlier this season.
This season, Cade is averaging 8.8 assists per game, and he’s cleared 7.5 assists in 13 of his 19 matchups. Not only that, but prior to last night’s loss, Cunningham had nine or more dimes in 10 straight games.
He’s a must bet at this number after it dropped from 8.5 assists on Tuesday.
Jalen Suggs OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is off to a slow start shooting the ball this season – hitting just 30.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.
Despite that, he’s still made multiple shots from deep in 11 of his 22 games, and he’s attempting a career-high 6.7 3s per game in the 2024-25 season.
After going 0-for-8 from 3 last night, I think Suggs is in a prime spot to bounce back shooting the ball against a Philly defense that ranks 17th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and 15th in defensive rating.
