Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam)
Looking to bet on some NBA props for the playoff action on Sunday?
Here’s what bettors have to look forward to on the day, with the action starting at 1 p.m. EST:
- New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic
- Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
All four of these series are 2-1 through three games, although the Timberwolves are the only lower seed that has the lead in the series.
I have player props for each of these games, including picks for Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic with a ton of stars taking the floor today.
Let’s break down each of these props and their latest odds on Sunday, April 27.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 27
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+105)
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
- Dennis Schroder OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
- Luka Doncic OVER 7.5 Assists (+110)
- Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+105)
Tatum missed Boston's Game 2 win, but he returned for Game 3 and had a huge game against the Magic in a road loss.
Tatum has 23 rebounds in two games in this series, picking up 14 in Game 1 and nine in Game 3. With Jrue Holiday out and Jaylen Brown questionable, I’m expecting yet another big role for Tatum in Game 4.
Over the last few seasons, the C’s have used Tatum to guard some bigger players on opposing teams – which helps them switch in pick-and-roll – and it’s led to him being one of the best rebounders in the NBA for his size.
Orlando is a good rebounding team, but it also misses a ton of shots, ranking 27th in the NBA in offensive rating and 29th in effective field goal percentage during the regular season. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Tatum reach double-digit boards for the second time in this series on Sunday.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Karl-Anthony Towns was worth a look on Sunday in the prop market:
Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns disappeared in the second half of Game 2, but the Knicks made a concerted effort to get him involved in the game plan in Game 3.
In that matchup, Towns took 18 shots – including a series-high eight 3-pointers – on his way to a 31-point game. It was the second time in this series that Towns finished with 23 or more points.
Now, KAT has only attempted 14, 11 and 18 shots in three games, but he’s been very efficient, shooting 58.1 percent from the field. I expect the Knicks to continue to involve him in a big way on offense, and he may need to play more minutes if Mitchell Robinson (illness, questionable) is unable to go on Sunday.
Towns averaged 24.4 points per game in the regular season, and he’s been a matchup nightmare for the Pistons, who have tried both big man Jalen Duren and wing Tobias Harris on him in this series.
Dennis Schroder OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
Detroit guard Dennis Schroder has played a major role in this series against New York, and that should continue since he’s been one of the team’s top options to guard Jalen Brunson.
Schroder has also brought a major punch on the offensive end of the floor, shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from 3. He’s knocked down at least two shots from deep in back-to-back games, shooting 7-for-11 from beyond the arc over that stretch.
While Schroder may come back to earth a bit in that category, he’s still taking over four shots from deep per game – including at least five in each of his last two matchups. I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Pistons guard clear this line again on Sunday.
Luka Doncic OVER 7.5 Assists (+110)
Another play from today’s NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – Luka Doncic may be undervalued at this line in Game 4:
After picking up just one assist in Game 1 against the Timberwolves, Luka Doncic has responded with nine and eight dimes in his last two games.
The star guard is averaging a ton of minutes – he’s played at least 39:59 in every game – and he’s putting up 11.0 potential assists per night.
During the regular season, Luka averaged 7.5 assists per game with the Lakers, but he’s seen his usage continue to rise in the playoffs. With the Lakers’ backs against the wall, I’m buying Doncic to have a standout performance in Game 4.
As good as the Minnesota defense has been, he’s been able to clear this number in two straight – making Game 1 look like an anomaly. At +110, this prop has some serious value on Sunday.
Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Pascal Siakam has been a terror for the Bucks to deal with in this series, scoring 25, 24 and 28 points in the first three meetings between these teams.
In fact, Siakam has at least 20 points in every game against the Bucks (including four regular season matchups) this season.
So, this prop is a pretty solid number to get him at in Game 4. The Pacers have run a ton of their offense through Siakam, as he’s taken at least 15 shots in every game in this series while shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Even though Indiana had just 101 points in Game 3, Siakam still had his best scoring game of the series with 28 points. He’s a must-bet at this number in Game 4.
