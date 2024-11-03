Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jose Alvarado, Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder)
There are only three games in the NBA on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean we can’t bet on some of these matchups in the prop market.
In fact, in my Peter’s Points column where I share my favorite NBA best bets every day, there are three props that I’m considering out of all the picks for this action.
I’ll break down a few of those props here, as well as a sneaky play for Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder on Sunday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 3
- Dennis Schroder OVER 7.5 Assists (-105)
- Franz Wagner OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
- Jose Alvarado OVER 10.5 Points (-130)
Dennis Schroder OVER 7.5 Assists (-105)
Dennis Schroder is off to a great start for the Nets this season, averaging 8.0 assists per game, but he’s only cleared 7.5 assists in two of his six games.
Still, Schroder doesn’t have a single game with fewer than six dimes, and he has a great matchup on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Pistons.
Detroit is allowing over 25 opponent assists per game this season and ranks just 23rd in the league in defensive rating. With Ben Simmons listed as questionable for Brooklyn, Schroder could end up taking on an even bigger playmaking role if he sits.
I love this prop for the Nets guard on Sunday.
Franz Wagner OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
One of my favorite plays from today’s Peter’s Points, Franz Wagner should be in line for a massive workload with Paolo Banchero out for Orlando:
Paolo Banchero (torn oblique) is out for the Orlando Magic on Sunday, which should set up Franz Wagner for a big game.
Fresh off of a 17-point showing on 8-of-19 shooting in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wagner should once again operate as the No. 1 option in this Orlando offense.
He’s averaging just 17.7 points per game, but he opened the season with three straight games with 23 or more points before an illness has limited him. However, he was back up to 30 minutes in the loss to Cleveland, a sign that he should see his normal role on Sunday against Dallas.
With Banchero out, the Magic are desperate for scoring options behind Wagner and Jalen Suggs. That means Wagner should see a steady dose of shots on Sunday. After averaging 19.7 points per game last season, Wagner should be able to take a slight step forward with Paolo out.
Jose Alvarado OVER 10.5 Points (-130)
Another play from today’s Peter’s Points, Jose Alvarado has been forced into a starting role for New Orleans with four key rotation players sidelined due to injuries:
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has been thrust into the starting lineup over the last two games with Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy III all sidelined.
The veteran point guard has delivered with 16 and 12 points in those games while attempting 12.5 field goal attempts per game.
This bet is strictly a volume play. The Pels have a limited bench – featuring a lot of two-way players right now – with all of the injuries, and Alvarado has played 35 and 32 minutes in his last two contests.
This prop is a little low for him in my eyes against an Atlanta team that ranks 28th in the league in defensive rating this season.
