Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Josh Hart, Darius Garland and Donovan Clingan)
Looking to bet on some prop bets for the NBA action on Sunday, Nov. 17?
There are two prop plays that I broke down in today’s Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets column for Sports Illustrated – but there are two other plays to consider as well for Sunday.
Let’s dive into these props as the NFL isn’t the only thing we can wager on this afternoon.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 17
- Josh Hart OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (+105)
- Donovan Clingan OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-110)
- Darius Garland OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
- Devin Booker OVER 25.5 Points (-125)
Josh Hart OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (+105)
New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has really stuffed the stat sheet this season, picking up a triple-double last week and averaging 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
Hart is set at plus money to pick up 16 or more rebounds and assists against the Brooklyn Nets, who he dominated for nine boards and nine dimes on Friday night.
Now, Karl-Anthony Towns did miss that game, but Hart has been a beast on the glass regardless, clearing 15.5 rebounds and assists in five of his last six games and seven matchups overall this season.
With the Knicks being forced to play a shortened rotation due to injuries to Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson, Hart will be asked to do all he can on the boards – and as a creator – on Sunday.
Donovan Clingan OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-110)
From today’s Peter’s Points, I’m all in on rookie Donovan Clingan against the Atlanta Hawks:
Portland Trail Blazers rookie center Donovan Clingan should be in line for his third start of the season on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks with Deandre Ayton listed as doubtful.
The lottery pick didn’t play more than 20 minutes in each of his first 11 NBA games, but he played 21:06 (picking up five fouls) in his first start and 31:28 in his second start, putting up 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks in the process.
One of the better big men in the 2024 NBA Draft, Clingan is averaging over 11 rebound chances per game despite the limited minutes, and I think he could be in line for another big game on the glass against Atlanta.
The Hawks rank 20th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, and they play at the No. 3 pace in the NBa, meaning there will be a ton of possessions to go around in this matchup.
Clingan has seven games already this season with six or more boards, and he’s averaging 9.0 rebounds per game as a starter .He’s a must bet at this number on Sunday.
Darius Garland OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
Also from today’s Peter’s Points, Darius Garland could be in line for a huge game with Donovan Mitchell (rest) out on Sunday:
I’m genuinely shocked that Darius Garland is set at just 21.5 points on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets since the Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled out Donovan Mitchell (rest) for this matchup.
Charlotte is playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, and Garland is off to a fast start this season, averaging 21.1 points per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from 3.
The former All-Star has picked up 22 or more points in back-to-back games and seven times already this season. Plus, he’s thrived without Mitchell in his career.
In the 2022-23 season, Garland averaged 25.5 points, 9.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 10 games without Mitchell. Then, last season, Garland put up 20.0 points, 6.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 21 games without Mitchell, clearing 21.5 points on seven different occasions.
He’s playing much better this season – and shooting better – than he did in the 2023-24 campaign. I expect that to help carry him to a big scoring game on Sunday.
Devin Booker OVER 25.5 Points (-125)
The Phoenix Suns are down Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, setting the stage for Devin Booker to get a ton of looks.
Book has just 30 points over his last two games and is shooting just 42.3 percent from the field on the season, but he should see a ton of volume on Sunday.
One of the best pure scorers in the NBA, Booker is in a buy-low spot after he averaged over 25 points per game in each of the last six seasons.
Minnesota’s defense is just ninth in the NBA after ranking No. 1 last season, and the Suns need a big game from Booker if they’re going to pull off a road upset on Sunday.
