Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kevin Durant, Stephon Castle in NBA Cup)
With five NBA Cup games to bet on Tuesday night, why not dabble in the prop market?
There are a ton of stars in action, from Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo to Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Durant is making his return from an injury on Tuesday, and he’s one of five players that I’m considering betting on tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of the best NBA prop bets for Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Kevin Durant OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
- Austin Reaves OVER 2.5 3-Pointer Made (-105)
- Jimmy Butler OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Stephon Castle OVER 6.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
- Zach LaVine OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
Kevin Durant OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
After missing time with a calf injury, Kevin Durant is set to return – along with Bradley Beal – in tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
KD may end up being on a minutes limit tonight, but it’s hard not to consider him as a scorer when his prop is set at just 22.5 points.
On the season, Durant is averaging 27.6 points per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Durant has seven games (out of nine) with 23 or more points, and he put up 30 in both of his games against the Lakers this season.
Austin Reaves OVER 2.5 3-Pointer Made (-105)
Sticking with the Lakers-Suns game, guard Austin Reaves could be in line for a big game for L.A.
This season, Reaves is shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc on 7.5 3-point attempts per game, averaging 2.8 makes per night.
Reaves has cleared 2.5 made 3s in nine of his 16 games, attempting at least nine shots from beyond the arc in half of his games. While that usage isn’t guaranteed, Reaves has been there quite a bit, and he shot 5-for-7 and 5-for-9 from 3 in his two games against the Suns this season.
Jimmy Butler OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Earlier today, I shared some of my favorites bets for the NBA Cup action in my column – Peter’s Points – including a bet for Miami star Jimmy Butler:
Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler has been on fire since returning from an ankle injury, scoring 30 and 33 points in his last two games.
On top of that, Butler had 10 rebounds and five assists in the first matchup and nine rebounds and six assists in the second. So, Butler has 45 and 48 PRA in his last two contests.
Now, he’s taking on a Milwaukee team that he’s dominated, averaging 33.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his last five games against them. On the season, Jimmy isn’t as dominant, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, but he does have a solid floor outside of scoring the ball.
Butler should be in line for a big game – if he remains aggressive scoring the ball – on Tuesday.
Stephon Castle OVER 6.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has played extremely well this season, and with Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell out, he’s stepped into a major role in the starting lineup.
On the season, Castle is averaging 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, but as of late he’s cleared 6.5 rebounds and assists with relative ease. Castle has gone over this number in six of his last nine games, averaging 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game over that stretch.
Zach LaVine OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
Another play from today’s Peter’s Points, Zach LaVine should be in line for a big game against Washington:
I’m going back to the well with Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine in another NBA Cup game after he scored over 22.5 points for us on Friday night against Atlanta.
Over his last four games, LaVine has at least 25 points in each of them, moving his season average to 22.7 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and an impressive 44.0 percent from 3.
The Bulls showed on Friday that they’ll leave their starters in during an NBA Cup game for point differential reasons in a blowout win over Atlanta on Friday, and now LaVine gets a shot at the worst defense in the NBA tonight.
Washington is giving up 122.9 points per game and ranks dead last in defensive rating. LaVine should have a field day in this matchup, and he’s already cleared 22.5 points in nine of his 15 games in the 2024-25 season.
