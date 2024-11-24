Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kyrie Irving, Tyrese Maxey and Jayson Tatum)
Looking to bet on the prop market in the NBA on Sunday?
There are a bunch of games to dive into, including a Boston Celtics-Minnesota Timberwolves matinee matchup and James Harden’s return to Philly – even though Joel Embiid and Paul George are both out.
I have three stars that I’m targeting in the prop market, including a play for Kyrie Irving in the Dallas Mavericks’ second straight game without Luka Doncic.
Let’s break them down!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 24
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kyrie Irving OVER 24.5 Points (-110)
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
- Jayson Tatum OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Kyrie Irving OVER 24.5 Points (-110)
Kyrie Irving finished with just 19 points in Dallas’ win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, but I was encouraged by his usage (19 shots, four free throw attempts) with Doncic sidelined.
On the season, Kyrie has 10 games with 20 or more points and at least 15 points in every matchup, so we know there is a solid floor for him on Sunday. Now, he gets a shot at a Miami team that lacks an elite guard defender in the starting lineup since it plays Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro. Plus, Jimmy Butler is questionable for this game.
Irving has averaged 28.6 points, 6.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 13 games for the Mavericks without Doncic, and I expect him to push 25-30 points if he’s willing to get up nearly 20 shot attempts again on Sunday.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey missed time earlier this season with a hamstring injury, but he returned to play just over 19 minutes on Nov. 20. Then, on Nov. 22, he played over 26 minutes, scoring 26 points in a win over Brooklyn.
Maxey is averaging over 25 points per game this season, and if he starts to return closer to his normal role, he should have a big game with Embiid and George out against the Clippers.
In his last game, Maxey took 17 shots in 26:30 of playing time, and he’s averaging 21.7 shots per game on the season. With that usage, 21.5 points is way too low for the All-Star on Sunday.
Jayson Tatum OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
I broke down a prop bet for Jayson Tatum earlier today in my column – Peter’s Points – where I share my favorite NBA bets every day:
Jayson Tatum has been stuffing the stat sheet in a big way for the Boston Celtics, clearing 14.5 rebounds and assists in six of his last seven games (he finished with exactly 14 in the game he missed this number).
Over that seven-game stretch, Tatum is averaging 9.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, and now he’s facing a Minnesota team that will likely start Jaden McDaniels on him and try to force him to get rid of the ball.
The C’s star has been content with making plays for his teammates all season, averaging 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game overall. He’s also averaging 12.2 potential assists, showing that there is some room for him to grow that season average.
I think this number is a steal given Tatum’s recent success as both a passer and rebounder.
