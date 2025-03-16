Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball)
There were a handful for early starts in the NBA on Sunday, but that’s not going to stop us from betting on some player props for the night games!
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is in the afternoon games, but he is one player that I am targeting to score the ball at a high level, as is Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Here’s a full breakdown of some All-Star players to trust in the prop market for March 16.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 16
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 34.5 Points (-105)
- Luka Doncic OVER 31.5 Points (-120)
- Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
- LaMelo Ball OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 34.5 Points (-105)
Earlier this season, SGA scored 34 points in less than 23 minutes in a blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Bucks rank dead last in the NBA in points per game allowed to the point guard position.
There may not be a better matchup for the MVP favorite in the entire league. Plus, fresh off of a 48-point game on Saturday night, SGA is averaging 35.4 points per game since the All-Star break (12 games). He’s worth a shot in this market in what could be a high-scoring affair.
Luka Doncic OVER 31.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Luka Doncic is a great prop target on Sunday:
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of a win entering Sunday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns.
Los Angeles has struggled since LeBron James went down with a groin injury, but Doncic has done a solid job picking up the slack, scoring 45 points in his last game against Milwaukee. Luka has 32 or more points in three of his last four games, and he should have a ton of looks against a Suns team that is 28th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 15 games.
In his career against the Suns, Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 21 games. He’s cleared 31.5 points in seven of the last eight games he’s played (and finished) against Phoenix dating back to his time in Dallas.
I think he’ll have a big game in a familiar matchup on Sunday.
Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
The last time he played the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards dropped a smooth 36 points, and he’s scored 28 or more points in four of his seven games in the month of March.
We know the usage will be there for Edwards, as he’s averaging 20.4 shots and 10.0 3-point attempts per game in the 2024-25 season. Utah is one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 29th in defensive rating.
Edwards enters this matchup averaging 27.2 points per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from 3.
LaMelo Ball OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
This is a volume play, as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is attempting 11.1 3-pointers per game this month, averaging 4.0 makes per contest.
Ball is shooting just 33.7 percent from deep for the season, but he’s made four or more shots from 3-point range in four of his last seven games while averaging 3.9 made 3s per game for the season.
He’s worth a shot if he keeps taking double-digit shots from downtown.
