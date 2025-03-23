Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Trae Young, Jamal Murray and Collin Sexton)
Looking to bet on some props for the NBA action on Sunday?
There are a bunch of great games in action, including the Western Conference’s No. 2 Houston Rockets taking on the No. 3 Denver Nuggets and the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the No. 7 Los Angeles Clippers.
I have a prop for each of those games from today’s version of my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – as well as two other players to consider on March 23.
Let’s break them down!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 23
- Trae Young OVER 36.5 Points and Assists (-125)
- Jamal Murray OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
- Ivica Zubac OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
- Collin Sexton OVER 17.5 Points (-115)
Trae Young OVER 36.5 Points and Assists (-125)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is averaging 24.1 points and 11.4 assists per game this season, clearing 36.5 points and assists in six of his last eight games.
Young didn’t play in the last game against Philly, but the Sixers rank 27th in the NBA in defensive rating in their last 10 games and 24th in opponent assists per game overall in the 2024-25 season.
Young should have a big game in this matchup.
Jamal Murray OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jamal Murray is a great prop target tonight:
Nikola Jokic will not play for the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, which should open up a major role for Jamal Murray, who played over 35 minutes in his last game – his first back from an ankle injury.
Murray is averaging 21.3 points per game this season, and he should be the focal point of the offense with Jokic out. While Houston has an elite defense, Murray did have a 22-point game on just 14 shots against them earlier this season.
The star guard should get plenty of looks in this matchup, and with this prop set well below his season average, I believe he’s worth a play tonight.
Ivica Zubac OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Here’s why Zubac is a great prop target on Sunday:
This is a dream matchup for Clippers big man Ivicaz Zubac against a banged up Oklahoma City Thunder team that is 18th in the league in rebounding percentage and 21st in opponent rebounds per game.
Zubac had a 22-point, 14-rebound game against the Thunder earlier this season, but he’s been on another level since the start of March, averaging 21.1 points and 12.2 rebounds per game across 11 contests.
Zubac has at least 29 points and rebounds in eight of those 11 matchups. I’ll back him to stay hot on Sunday night.
Collin Sexton OVER 17.5 Points (-115)
A revenge game for Collin Sexton?
The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard is having a solid year for Utah, averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3.
He’s cleared 17.5 points in four of his last five games, and he had 24 points on 22 shots against the Cavs earlier this season. With Cleveland reeling right now for the first time all season, I’ll buy Sexton to have a big game on Sunday.
