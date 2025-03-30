Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Trae Young, OG Anunoby and Amen Thompson)
March Madness may be on the front of most people’s minds when it comes to basketball on Sunday, but there are some terrific NBA matchups in action as well – and a ton of ways to bet on them in the prop market.
Just look at some of the games we have for Sunday’s slate with the playoffs approaching as quickly as ever:
- Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
Those aren’t the only games with teams in the thick of the playoff race, and I’m eyeing props in the New York Knicks-Portland Trail Blazers matchup and the Rockets-Suns clash.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of those plays for Sunday, March 30.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 30
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- OG Anunoby OVER 20.5 Points (-130)
- Amen Thompson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+100)
- Trae Young OVER 25.5 Points (-115)
OG Anunoby OVER 20.5 Points (-130)
Should we buy the hot streak with New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby?
Over his last five games, Anunoby has at least 23 points in each game, averaging 28.4 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.
He had 23 points against Portland earlier this season, and he’s now scored 21 or more points in eight of his last 10. This is a no-brainer with Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride and Cameron Payne all still out of the lineup.
Amen Thompson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Amen Thompson is a great prop target on Sunday night:
Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game this season, and he’s been terrific on the glass in his recent games, picking up nine or more boards in 13 of his last 14 games.
Over that stretch, Thompson is averaging 9.6 rebounds while playing over 35 minutes per game.
He has a solid matchup on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, as they are just 17th in the league in opponent rebounds per game. Thompson also had a smooth 10 boards the last time he played Phoenix.
With Tari Eason out tonight, Thompson should have a major role again in this game.
Trae Young OVER 25.5 Points (-115)
No team in the NBA has allowed more points to opposing point guards than the Milwaukee Bucks, and Trae Young has torched them at points this season.
Young, who is averaging 24.1 points per game, has 28, 24, 35 and 17 points against the Bucks in his four games against them, including 28 in the most recent matchup between these squads.
With so many players out for Atlanta, I wouldn't be shocked to see Young’s usage jump on Sunday. He has at least 25 points in eight matchups this month.
