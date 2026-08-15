Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Preseason Week 1 (Bet on Rams as Underdogs vs. Chiefs)

The final day of Week 1 of the NFL Preseason is set for today, with seven games set to take place across the league.

If you're looking for some bets to place for today, you're in the right place. I have three bets locked in on the three most highly anticipated games, including the interconference showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Let's dive into them.

NFL Best Bets Today for Preseason Week 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rams +2.5 (-110) vs. Chiefs

Ravens +3.5 (-108) vs. Eagles

Seahawks -3 (-105) vs. Cowboys

Rams vs. Chiefs Prediction

Pick: Rams +2.5 (-110)

Sean McVay is 12-16 straight up, but 15-11-2 against the spread as a head coach in the NFL. That tells me that the Rams are consistently set as underdogs because he doesn't play his starters, but then they find a way to keep the game close regardless. I see that being exactly what we're going to see on Saturday.

Andy Reid has announced that none of his starters will play, and he's just 47-50-2 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason. I also have some issues with the depth of this Kansas City roster.

Give me the points with the Rams.

Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction

Pick: Ravens +3.5 (-108)

In the Harbaugh era, the Ravens were an auto-bet in almost every preseason game. That preseason record doesn't carry over with Minter as head coach, but what may carry over is Sirianni's poor exhibition record. At 6-8-1 against the spread, it's clear the Eagles' head coach uses these games solely for evaluating his roster.

Neither team will play any of their established players in this game, but I like the young core depth pieces the Ravens have. I'm going to take the points with Baltimore at home and hope they can keep the final score within a field goal.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Prediction

Pick: Seahawks -3 (-105)

The Dallas Cowboys made some moves to improve their defense in the offseason, but considering they'll likely rest their starters for the majority of the game, I have little faith in them being able to slow down the Seahawks' offense. If the starters allowed 30+ points per game, just imagine how the backups will fare.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks had the best defense in the NFL last year. The Super Bowl champions are loaded with depth at every position, including at quarterback. Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe are more than capable of putting up points against this Cowboys defense.

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