Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Preseason Week 3 (Bet on Rams to Win Battle of Los Angeles)

The final week of the preseason begins tonight, and before we know it, the real games that mean something are going to be starting.

With that being said, let's take advantage of the final exhibition games and try to boost our bankroll a bit before the regular season starts. In this article, I'm going to give you my three best bets for tonight's slate of games.

Best NFL Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills -3.5 (-108) vs. Steelers

Patriots -2.5 (-115) vs. Browns

Rams +153 vs. Saints

Steelers vs. Bills Prediction

Pick: Bills -3.5 (-108)

Mike McCarthy's preseason record as a head coach in his career has been a touch below .500, while Joe Brady has come out firing in his first two exhibition games as a head coach, blowing out both the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

The Steelers' offensive backups struggled in a big way in Week 2, and even if Aaron Rodgers plays some snaps, I don't have much faith in Will Howard or Drew Allar producing at a high level to keep pace with the Bills.

I've seen enough through the first two weeks of the preseason to feel confident laying the three points with the Bills in their final game before the regular season begins.

Patriots vs. Browns Prediction

Pick: Patriots -2.5 (-115)

I simply can't bet on the Browns at this point. This could be an ugly season in Cleveland, and announcing Watson as their starting quarterback could be the first sign of trouble.

Whether it's due to Todd Monken not caring about winning preseason games or if it's a sign of a terrible roster, the Browns' first two preseason games have been a disaster. They lost 34-10 to the Bears and then 31-7 to the Bills. I know the preseason doesn't mean much, but I'm going to feel comfortable laying a few points on the Patriots getting the better of them in their preseason finale on Thursday night.

Rams vs. Chargers Prediction

Pick: Rams +153

Sean McVay and the Rams were set as underdogs in both of their first two preseason games, and they went ahead and won both by a combined score of 54-12. McVay doesn't like to play his starters in the preseason, which leads the betting market to set them as underdogs, but he keeps his team competitive regardless, as proven by his 17-11-1 ATS record in the preseason.

Jim Harbaugh has said that he will be playing his starters in this game, but only for roughly six to nine plays. That's not enough playing time to make a significant impact on the game, to the point that I'd be rushing to lay points against this Rams team that has been red-hot in the preseason.

I'm going to get aggressive and bet on the Rams to win this game outright.

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