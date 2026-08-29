Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Preseason Week 3 (Bet on Robert Saleh's Sparkling Preseason Record)

It's time for the final slate of NFL preseason games. There are a duo of games set to take place today. The Detroit Lions will face the Indianapolis Colts, and then the Chicago Bears will face the Tennessee Titans.

When the final whistle blows at the end of the second game, the next time we'll see the NFL on our televisions will be when the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks face each other to kick off the 2026 regular season.

If you're looking for some bets for today's games, you're in the right spot. Let's head into the regular season with some momentum.

Best NFL Preseason Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Lions +3.5 (-108) vs. Colts

Titans -2.5 (-112) vs. Bears

Lions vs. Colts Prediction

I can't lay points on this Colts team with Anthony Richardson starting at quarterback. He was decent in his first game against the Patriots, but horrific against the Falcons. Now, he has to take on a Lions team that has been great defensively through the first two weeks of the preseason.

The Lions' defensive backups have looked great, which is a great sign for Kelvin Sheppard, the Lions' defensive coordinator, heading into the regular season. With the betting market giving us 3.5 points on the Lions, I'll take those points and hope their defense can keep the game close.

Pick: Lions +3.5 (-108)

Bears vs. Titans Prediction

I decided at the start of the preseason to bet on the Titans to cover in each preseason game, and they're 1-0-1 so far in doing so. Robert Saleh has the best cover rate in the preseason amongst all active head coaches. He is now 10-3-1 against the spread between being the head coach of the Jets and his first two preseason games with the Titans.

Let's bet on that trend continuing in the 2026 preseason finale.

Pick: Titans -2.5 (-112)

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