Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Preseason Week 3 (Bet Ravens to Beat Commanders in Battle of Maryland)

Today's NFL preseason action will will mark the penultimate slate of exhibition games before it's officially time to get ready for the regular season campaign.

Betting on the preseason can be difficult, but if you're looking for a few wagers to back, you're in the right spot. In this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite plays. Let's dive into them.

NFL Best Preseason Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ravens -3 (-108) vs. Commanders

Falcons -3.5 (-115) vs. Dolphins

Vikings vs. Broncos UNDER 37.5 (-105)

Commanders vs. Ravens Prediction

I'm going to trust the coaching numbers for both teams heading into this game. Dan Quinn has historically been awful in the preseason, going 8-20-1 against the spread in the preseason in his career as a head coach.

Meanwhile, the Ravens were one of the best teams in the league in the preseason, with John Harbaugh leading the way, and things haven't seemed to change since Jesse Minster took over. They are now 49-17 against the spread in their last 66 preseason games. I've already cashed on them in the preseason twice this year, so we might as well ride with them one last time before the preseason begins.

Pick: Ravens -3 (-108)

Falcons vs. Dolphins Prediction

The Dolphins have been horrific throughout the first two preseason weeks, and I have no desire to bet on them in Week 3. Their roster is arguably the worst in the NFL, as they're in the middle of a rebuild. Meanwhile, I expect the Falcons to give Jack Strand plenty of reps in this game. He has been one of the best quarterbacks so far in the preseason, and he should have a field day against this Dolphins defense.

I'm not afraid the lay the points with Atlanta.

Pick: Falcons -3.5 (-115)

Vikings vs. Broncos Prediction

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look at the total and bet the UNDER.

The Minnesota Vikings have played in two extremely low-scoring games so far in the preseason, with 23 points scored in Week 1 and then 16 total points scored in Week 2. It makes sense when you consider the depth of this roster. They're filled with defensive pieces, but their offense leaves a lot to be desired once you look past their starters.

We already know how good the Broncos' defense can be as well, especially when playing at home. The UNDER is the bet to make in this game.

Pick: UNDER 37.5 (-105)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!