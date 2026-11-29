We're already five games into Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season, but we still have plenty of games to watch and bet on today.

If you're looking for some bets to get in on, you're in the right place. In this article, I have something for everyone, including a bet on a favorite, an underdog, and a total.

NFL Week 12 Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Texans -6.5 (-110) vs. Ravens

Titans +14.5 (-115) vs. Jaguars

Seahawks vs. 49ers UNDER 44.5 (-120)

Ravens vs. Texans Best Bet

I simply can't trust the Baltimore Ravens while Lamar Jackson is sidelined, and for a team that had Super Bowl aspirations, I think things are going to get ugly in that locker room as the losses stack up and any hope of the playoffs continues to disappear. I'm also disappointed by their defense in their first year under Jesse Minter. They're 18th in opponent EPA per play and 24th in opponent success rate, only one spot above the Arizona Cardinals.

Meanwhile, I'm not ready to give up on the Texans, who are coming off a big 26-3 win that led into a mini BYE week. In case you didn't already know, the Texans are 10th in the NFL in net yards per play (+0.4) and have a mark of +1.1 over their past three games. If their defense can continue to build off last week's performance, they're going to be a dangerous team to face. Their offense has looked the best they have since C.J. Stroud's rookie year, and are coming into this week inside the top 10 in almost every offensive metric.

I'm going to keep buying stock in the Texans.

Pick: Texans -6.5 (-110)

Titans vs. Jaguars Best Bet

Don't get me wrong, the Tennessee Titans are still a bad team, but they've quietly improved significantly on offense over the past handful of weeks and are no longer a team we can bank on getting blown out on a weekly basis. In fact, their offense is 14th in the league in success rate, and Cam Ward is now 18th in completion percentage over expected.

The Jaguars continue to be one of the best teams in the NFL, and this bet on the Titans isn't a matter of me overreacting to their loss to the Giants, but any time there's a spread of two touchdowns or more, I have to look for reasons that the underdog can cover. I've seen enough from the Tennessee offense to believe they can keep this game within two touchdowns.

It's worth noting that the Jaguars have gotten "lucky" to an extent so far this season, leading the league in average turnover margin (+0.8) due to a fumble recovery rate of 75%, the fifth-best in the nation. They also have the fifth-highest third-down conversion over-expected rate.

I think Jacksonville wins this game, but fails to cover the 14.5-point spread.

Pick: Titans +14.5 (-115)

Seahawks vs. 49ers Best Bet

Just because Sam Darnold is likely back for the Seahawks this week, I don't think that means their offense is going to come back to life. Darnold is just 25th in adjusted EPA per play and 26th in completion percentage over expected amongst NFL starting quarterbacks this season. Pair that with their inability to effectively run the football, and I don't expect Seattle to be able to rack up many points against a strong 49ers defense.

Meanwhile, the 49ers offense, as good as they've been, will now have to face a Seahawks defense that's sixth in opponent EPA per play and first in the league in opponent success rate. Seattle also allows just 4.0 yards per play, which is the lowest mark in the NFL by 0.7 yards.

This total is too high, bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 44.5 (-120)

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