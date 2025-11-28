Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday in NFL Week 13)
Grab a plate of leftovers from yesterday's Thanksgiving dinner and toss on today's Black Friday showdown in the NFC between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.
The Eagles may be significant favorites in this one, but don't discount the Bears, who are also sporting a strong 8-3 record. In this article, I'm going to give you my top bets for this game, including a wager on the side and two props.
Bears vs. Eagles Best Bets Today for Black Friday
- Eagles -7 (-110) vs. Bears
- Caleb Williams to Throw an Interception (-106)
- Saquon Barkley Longest Rush OVER 16.5 (-114)
Bears vs. Eagles Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Eagles:
I guess I'm going down with the "Bears are frauds" ship. They're this year's version of the Chiefs from last year, where they continue to have late-game variance go their way, finding new ways to win every week despite being on the bottom half of the NFL in virtually every metric. The Bears are currently 20th in net yards per play (-0.4) and 22nd in DVOA. Their defensive metrics are also amongst the worst in the league, including 25th in opponent success rate.
There's no hiding from the fact that the Eagles' offense has struggled of late, but now they get to take on a bad Bears defense and one that struggles to stop the run. If there's a defense the Eagles can find their stride against, it's the Bears.
Let's also admit the Eagles' defense, which has been one of the best in the league of late, is going to put Caleb Williams in a blender. Williams is 27th in the NFL in expected points added plus completions percentage over expected, one spot below Michael Penix Jr. and one spot above Bryce Young.
It's time to sell your Bears stock.
Pick: Eagles -7 (-110)
Bears Best Prop Bet
Caleb Williams has only thrown four interceptions this season, but more interceptions are in his future. He has the third-highest bad throw percentage in the NFL this season at 22%, behind only J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. Now, he has to face one of the best defenses he's had to play against all season. I think there's some value in the odds of this happening at -106.
Pick: Caleb Williams to Throw an Interception (-106)
Eagles Best Prop Bet
The Bears have allowed 10 rushes this season of 20+ yards, which is the fifth most in the NFL. Despite a slow start to the season, Saquon Barkley has had four games this season where he's had at least one rush of 17+ yards, and 16.5 is a relatively low total for this type of bet. It's time for a Barkley breakout game, and what comes with that is him exploding for a big run at least once.
Pick: Saquon Barkley Longest Rush OVER 16.5 Yards (-114)
