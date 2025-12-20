Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Eagles vs. Commanders on Saturday in NFL Week 16)
The Philadelphia Eagles could clinch the NFC East on Saturday, as they just need one win to eliminate the Dallas Cowboys from the playoffs.
Jalen Hurts and company will take on an NFC East opponent in the Washington Commanders, who officially shut starting quarterback Jayden Daniels down for the season earlier this week.
Washington is just 4-10 this season, but it is coming off a win over the New York Giants in Week 15. Meanwhile, the Eagles played one of their best games in quite some time, shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders.
The No. 3 seed in the NFC, Philly could still move up with a strong finish to the regular season. Oddsmakers have it set as a sizable road favorite in this matchup, which is the first of two to close out the season. These teams will also play in Week 18 after Washington takes on Dallas on Christmas in Week 17.
All week long, the SI Betting team has been breaking down picks and predictions for this matchup, and I’ve compiled some of our favorites all in one spot to help bettors get the most out of this standalone game.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Eagles vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 (-110) vs. Washington Commanders – Iain MacMillan
- Dallas Goedert OVER 3.5 Receptions (-162) – Peter Dewey
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. OVER 43.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Iain MacMillan
- Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown (-120) – Iain MacMillan
Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 (-110) vs. Washington Commanders – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s backing the Eagles to clinch a spot in the NFC playoff picture:
The Eagles have been trending in the right direction, and it finally showed through with a dominant win against the Raiders. Over each team's last three games, the Eagles lead the league in Net Yards per Play at +1.9, despite being just 1-2 in that stretch. Their defense has turned into one of the most dominant units in the NFL, and the offense found its stride this past week.
Now, their offense gets another favorable matchup, facing one of the worst defenses in the league. They have allowed 6.1 yards per play, which is the second most in the NFL, while also ranking 31st in opponent EPA per play and 27th in opponent success rate. I expect a similar final score to what we saw from the Eagles against the Raiders this past week.
Dallas Goedert OVER 3.5 Receptions (-162) – Peter Dewey
After three straight weeks where he caught just two passes in each game, Dallas Goedert has come alive for the Eagles as of late.
He’s been targeted 17 times over the last two games, catching 14 passes for 148 yards and two scores. Overall this season, Goedert has 54 receptions and nine receiving touchdowns, finishing with four or more catches in six of his games.
I love this matchup for the Eagles tight end, as Washington ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA/Pass, 29th in passing yards allowed and has given up 73 receptions to opposing tight ends.
Goedert has been targeted at least four times in nine of his 13 appearances this season, and he’s clearly been a focal part of the team’s attack the last two weeks. I’m buying him to clear this line on Saturday.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. OVER 43.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Iain MacMillan
If you’re looking for a Commanders prop, MacMillan is eyeing one of the Commanders’ running backs on Saturday:
The Eagles have struggled to stop the run at times this season.
Let's not forget, just a few short weeks ago, they allowed the Bears to put up 200+ yards against them on the ground.
Philadelphia ranks 18th in the NFL in opponent rush success rate.
That could lead to the Commanders' relying on Chris Rodriguez, who has had 10+ carries in three straight games.
Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown (-120) – Iain MacMillan
Could the Eagles star running back find the end zone? MacMillan believes this is a solid price for Barkley, who has scored in each of the last two weeks:
The Tush Push hasn't been the same lately, which has resulted in Saquon Barkley getting more red zone touchdowns, and now he's scored in two straight games.
Sure, -120 odds aren't anything to write home about, but that doesn't mean there's no value on the Eagles running back to find the end zone.
I think he's a great bet in what should be a game where the Eagles run the ball early and often.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.