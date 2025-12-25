Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas Day in NFL Week 17)
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions need to win out and get some help to make the playoffs in the NFC, and it starts with a Christmas Day matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings knocked off the New York Giants in Week 16, but J.J. McCarthy suffered a hand injury in the process. So, oddsmakers have set the Vikings as home underdogs against a Lions team that they beat earlier on in the 2025 season.
Detroit has lost back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers, and the team has a ton of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Not only that, but the Lions have struggled to get their ground game going as of late, a major concern against a Minnesota defense that ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in EPA/Play.
Can the Vikings end Detroit’s playoff hopes and spoil Christmas?
There’s a ton to consider in this game from a betting perspective, and the SI Betting team has you covered with props, anytime touchdown picks and much more.
Here’s a full breakdown of our favorite players for this NFC North battle.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Lions vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Detroit Lions -6 (-112) vs. Minnesota Vikings – Iain MacMillan
- Jahmyr Gibbs UNDER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-111) – Peter Dewey
- Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+185) – Ryan Gilbert
- Justin Jefferson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-128) – Iain MacMillan
Detroit Lions -6 (-112) vs. Minnesota Vikings – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
The Lions are still alive in the race for the playoffs, but their only hope is to win their final two games, so they should come out firing in this game. It's unannounced whether or not J.J. McCarthy will be able to suit up for the Vikings, but it wasn't a good sign that he couldn't grip the ball after injuring his hand on Sunday. If Max Brosmer gets the start for the Vikings, Minnesota might be cooked.
Things haven't broken the Lions' way this season, but I still think they're one of the better teams in the league, ranking inside the top 10 in virtually every single metric, and their effective run game should be able to take advantage of the Vikings' run defense. I'll lay the points with Detroit.
Jahmyr Gibbs UNDER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-111) – Peter Dewey
I’m fading Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who has fallen off from a yardage perspective in recent weeks.
Gibbs has failed to clear 74.5 rushing yards in each of his last four games, and he’s coming off a dreadful seven-carry, two-yard performance against the Steelers in Week 16.
This season, the star back has 75 or more rushing yards in just five games, and I think he’s wildly overvalued on a short week against a Vikings defense that allows just 4.1 yards per carry this season.
Minnesota held Gibbs to just 25 yards on nine carries earlier this season, and I don’t see him blowing past his season average (73.5 rushing yards per game) in this matchup.
Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+185) – Ryan Gilbert
If you’re looking for a player to find the end zone in this game, SI Betting’s Ryan Gilbert is targeting Jameson Williams at nearly 2/1 odds:
Amon-Ra St. Brown got off to a tremendous start this season with six touchdowns in his first four games, and he still leads Lions receivers with 11 scores, but Jameson Williams has been heating up in the second half of the season.
Williams only has seven touchdowns this year, but five of them have come in the past eight weeks, starting with a score against the Vikings.
While St. Brown is +110 to score, we’re getting three-quarters of a dollar on Williams instead.
Justin Jefferson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-128) – Iain MacMillan
Justin Jefferson had one of his better games in recent weeks in Week 16, and MacMillan is buying him as a prop target against a short-handed Detroit defense:
If you want to take advantage of the Lions' injured secondary, but you don't want to bet on Brosmer, consider instead betting on Justin Jefferson to go over 4.5 receptions. He should be able to create plenty of space against the Lions on Thursday, and he has seen eight balls thrown his way in each of the Vikings' last two games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
