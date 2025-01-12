Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Packers vs. Eagles in NFL Wild Card Round)
One of the best quarterback matchups of the wild card round takes place on Sunday afternoon as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay is the No. 7 seed in the NFC for the second straight season, and it’s looking to pull off an upset as a 4.5-point underdog. Remember, the Packers won outright against last season’s NFC East champion, the Dallas Cowboys, in Love’s first playoff game.
Philadelphia made the Super Bowl in the 2022 season before getting bounced in the wild card round last season.
Now, Hurts and company are looking to get a win at home where they are 2-0 ATS and straight up with Hurts at QB in his playoff career.
Hurts (concussion) and Love (elbow) both have been banged up prior to this game, but it promises to be one of the best matchups of the weekend.
The SI Betting team has a ton of plays for this matchup, and I’ve curated some of my favorites for this showdown between two of the top NFC contenders (based on the latest Super Bowl odds).
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Packers vs. Eagles
- Green Bay Packers +5.5 (-115) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Iain MacMillan
- Saquon Barkley UNDER 102.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
- Tucker Kraft UNDER 36.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
- DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (+200) – Iain MacMillan
Green Bay Packers +5.5 (-115) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this matchup in his Road to Super Bowl 59 column – where he picks every playoff game:
I'm going to buy low on the Green Bay Packers, who haven't impressed in two straight weeks. With that in mind, they still rank third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.9, sporting the same mark while playing on the road this season.
If any team wants to beat the Eagles, the key is stopping the run. 48.83% of their offensive yards gained this season have been on the ground, which is over 4% more than the next closest team. If anyone can slow that rush attack down, it's the Packers. They allow the third-fewest yards per carry at 4.0. They're also seventh in opponent rush EPA and fifth in opponent rush success rate since Week 10.
Saquon Barkley UNDER 102.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
Fading Saquon Barkley?
That’s what MacMillan is doing this week, and he shared why in his best props bets for this matchup:
The key to beating the Philadelphia Eagles is slowing down their run game. The Eagles get over 48% of their offensive yards on the ground, 4% more than any other team in the NFL. That leads me to believe the Packers will do all they can to stop Saquon Barkley and they're already well equipped to do just that. The Green Bay defense ranks third in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 4.0 yards per rush.
I'll bet on them containing Barkley enough to keep him UNDER 102.5 rushing yards on Sunday.
Tucker Kraft UNDER 36.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
This is a prime spot to fade Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, as Philly has allowed the fewest receiving yards to tight ends (591) in the 2024 season.
Kraft has cleared 36.5 receiving yards in eight of his 17 games this season, but he closed the regular season with just one game over three receptions in his final five matchups.
I’ll bet on the Philly defense slowing down another tight end this week.
DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (+200) – Iain MacMillan
If you’re looking for a player to score a touchdown in this matchup, MacMillan thinks Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith is a solid value at +200:
Despite A.J. Brown being the No. 1 receiving option for Philadelphia, you'd be surprised to find out DeVonta Smith has one more reception and one more touchdown than Brown this season with 68 receptions and eight touchdowns.
With that being the case, he presents the better value to find the end zone on Sunday at 2-1.
