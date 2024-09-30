Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Titans vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 4)
Let’s be honest, the 0-3 Tennessee Titans and Will Levis taking on Tyler Huntley isn’t exactly the most attractive Monday Night Football game of the season.
But, that doesn’t mean we can’t bet on it.
Adding a few props or a pick on a side/total could make this game a little more interesting, and who knows, maybe Huntley is able to unlock Tyreek Hill and this Dolphins offense that has been awful since Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion.
At SI Betting, our NFL betting insiders – Jen Piacenti and Iain MacMillan – have plays for this game, and we also have an anytime touchdown play to add courtesy of Reed Wallach.
So, without further ado, here’s how you should wager on this Monday night matchup.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Titans vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tennessee Titans +2.5 (-108) vs. Miami Dolphins – Iain MacMillan
- Tony Pollard OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards (-120) – Jen Piacenti
- Tyler Huntley Anytime TD (+340) – Reed Wallach
Tennessee Titans +2.5 (-108) vs. Miami Dolphins – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, MacMillan took the Titans as road favorites in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game of the NFL season. So, I’m sure he would advocate for getting 2.5 points on the Titans with the latest line movement:
The only good unit in this game is the Titans' defense, therefore I'm betting on Tennessee. Despite a bad performance against the Packers last week, the Titans' defense has largely been strong to start the season and is going to cause the Dolphins' offense a lot of issues.
The most explosive offense in football isn't so explosive without Tua. They averaged just 3.7 yards per play against the Seahawks last week, the third lowest in the NFL. Mike McDaniel has some reevaluation to do and until this team proves they can be competitive in 2024, I'm going to fade them as much as possible.
Tony Pollard OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards (-120) – Jen Piacenti
If you’re looking for a player prop in this game, Titans running back Tony Pollard could be inline for a big day – according to our own Jen Piacenti:
Tony Pollard is in a good spot vs. a Dolphins defense that has allowed the eighth-most rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to opposing runners this season.
Unlike last week, I don’t expect the Titans to be down early, and Pollard should get some room to run vs. the Dolphins. The Phins have allowed 12th-highest yards after contact per attempt.
Tyler Huntley Anytime TD (+340) – Reed Wallach
Could the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback make an impact in his first start in Miami? Wallach thinks there’s a chance we see it happen on Monday night:
Huntley has been activated ahead of this game and is in line to start for the Dolphins in Week 4, the team’s third quarterback of the young season.
The former Ravens quarterback adds a dynamic with his legs in this Dolphins offense and I can see a package set up for Huntley around the goal line in head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense.
Huntley is more than capable with his legs, rushing in three touchdowns across 23 appearances in his pro career and a threat at all times to take off.
This number is insane for a player that is this mobile and is starting at quarterback. I believe he is being depressed given his new role on the roster and the low total in the game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
