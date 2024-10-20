Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 7 (Expect Eagles vs. Giants to be a Defensive Battle)
We're officially a third of the way through the 2024 NFL season. The second third of the campaign begins today with action set to take place across the league.
If you're looking for a few bets to place for today's games, I have you covered. I'm going to give a little bit of everything for the people, including my best bet on a favorite, an underdog, and total for today's slate of action.
Let's dive into it.
NFL Best Bets Today
- Jets -2 (-105) vs. Steelers via BetMGM
- Raiders +7 (-105) vs. Rams via Caesars
- Eagles vs. Giants UNDER 42.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Jets -2 (-105) vs. Steelers
I'm taking a look at tonight's finale for my best bet on a favorite. I love the Jets in this spot, facing a Steelers team that has been largely outperforming their abilities in 2024. Pittsburgh's offense ranks well in the bottom half in every metric including 25th in yards per play (4.8), and I expect them to only get worse with Russell Wilson in at quarterback.
This is a nightmare first start of the season for Wilson, who has to face one of the most elite defensive units in the NFL. The Jets rank fourth in opponent yards per play, giving up just 4.6 yards per snap.
I think the Jets win and cover in today's edition of Sunday Night Football.
Raiders +7 (-105) vs. Rams
It's crazy to me that the Rams are touchdown favorites today despite still being the most injured team in the NFL. Steve Avilia, Jonah Jackson, John Johnson III, Joe Noteboom, Tyler Higbee are all out for today's game and Cooper Kupp is trending toward not suiting up as well.
Laying seven points on a team in an NFL game is a tough pill to swallow to begin with, and it's near impossible for me to do so on a team that's as banged up as the Rams. Let's also consider the Rams are 30th in Net Yards per Play (-1.1), 17th in EPA per play, and 31st in opponent EPA per play.
The Raiders certainly aren't one of the better teams in the league, but they don't deserve to be this big of underdogs this afternoon.
Eagles vs. Giants UNDER 42.5 (-110)
The X-Factor for any game involving the Giants this season is going to be their pass-rush. Despite issues in a lot of areas on this roster, the Giants lead the NFL in sack percentage, bringing down opposing quarterbacks on 12.32% of their dropbacks.
That could prove to be a challenge for an Eagles offensive line that has allowed a pressure rate of 22.5% while allowing Jalen Hurts to be sacked 2.8 times per game. That's going to prove to make it difficult for the Eagles to move the ball throughout this game.
It's also worth noting both teams have struggled getting in the end zone when they have the ball deep in their opponent's territories. They're tied for 25th in the NFL in red zone touchdown scoring percentage, scoring a touchdown just 44.44% of the time they get in the red zone.
I'll take the UNDER in this NFC East showdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!