Best NFL Picks and Predictions (How to Bet Rams vs. Jaguars in NFL London Game in Week 7)
The Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in the final NFL London Game in the 2025 season in Week 7, and oddsmakers are expecting a close game between these 4-2 squads.
Los Angeles is a three-point favorite in this matchup after knocking off the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, and it would love to head into the bye week on a high note.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars are coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks and don’t want to lose any more ground to the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South standings.
Los Angeles is in a serious battle in the NFC West with San Francisco and Seattle also entering Week 7 at 4-2.
Can the Rams pull off a win as the road team in this matchup?
For the final morning standalone game of the season, the SI Betting team have you covered with a plethora of picks and predictions from player props to game picks and more.
Here’s a breakdown of some of our favorite plays to get bettors ready for Sunday morning’s action.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Rams vs. Jaguars
Odds via FanDuel and DraftKings.
- Los Angeles Rams-Jacksonville Jaguars UNDER 44.5 (-108) – Iain MacMillan
- Davante Adams Anytime TD (-125) – Peter Dewey
- Kyren Williams OVER 16.5 Rush Attempts (-109) – Peter Dewey
- Brian Thomas Jr. OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey
Los Angeles Rams-Jacksonville Jaguars UNDER 44.5 (-108) – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his best bet for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
Before you lay the points with the Rams in London, remember that Puka Nacua is listed as questionable for this week with an injury. If he can't go, this Rams offense is going to be significantly different than when he's on the field. The Rams' wide receiver is +550 to win Offensive Player of the Year, hauling in 28 more receptions than anyone else on the team. If the Rams try to lean on the run game to overcome Nacua's absence, they may struggle to do it against a Jaguars defense that ranks second in the NFL in opponent rush success rate.
The Jaguars' defense has been the strength of their team, ranking fifth in opponent EPA per play. The Rams' defense has also been strong, ranking fourth in that stat. In an international game between two top-five defenses per EPA and an injured offensive star, I'll bet the UNDER.
Davante Adams Anytime TD (-125) – Peter Dewey
No player in the NFL has more red-zone targets than Davante Adams, but can he finally pay them off in Week 7? Here’s why I’m backing him to score on Sunday:
Davante Adams is coming off a down game in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, but he could be in line for a massive target share with Puka Nacua dealing with an ankle injury.
Adams has been targeted 12 times in the red zone this season – tied for the most in the NFL – yet he’s only come down with two of them (both for scores) in 2025. For comparison, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 10 catches and six scores on his 12 red zone targets this season.
So, I expect some positive regression for Adams against a Jags defense that has allowed 10 touchdowns through the air in 2025 and was torched by Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 6. The Jaguars also have picked off 10 passes, but they are a feast or famine secondary in 2025.
This is a great matchup for Adams, who has been targeted 55 times in six games.
Kyren Williams OVER 16.5 Rush Attempts (-109) – Peter Dewey
Rams running back Kyren Williams has been one of the focal parts of the offense this season, and he could have a bigger role with Blake Corum banged up entering Week 7:
Kyren Williams could be in line for a major workload in Week 7 with Blake Corum dealing with an injury, but I think his rushing attempts is a much more attractive bet than his rushing yards.
The Jaguars are allowing just 4.1 yards per carry this season, but the Rams have committed to the run in 2025, giving Williams 17 or more carries in three of their six games. The star running back has played at least 70.5 percent of the snaps in five of his six matchups, so he’ll be on the field quite a bit to get the ball on the ground.
With both Corum and Puka Nacua banged up, the Rams may turn to Williams and Davante Adams as the top options on offense ahead of their Week 8 bye.
Brian Thomas Jr. OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey
Should bettors buy the Brian Thomas Jr. bounce back? After a few down weeks, the Jaguars star has been rolling as of late, and he could be in line for a big game in Week 7:
Brian Thomas Jr. had a brutal start to the 2025 season, but he rebounded nicely in Weeks 5 and 6, catching 12 of his 16 targets for 170 yards and a touchdown.
Thomas found the end zone for the first time in Week 6, and he could have had an even bigger day if Travis Hunter didn’t line up offsides on another big BTJ catch.
Week 6 was promising on multiple fronts, as Thomas set a season high in yards (90) and receptions (eight) on 10 targets. He’s now cleared this line in back-to-back weeks, and I think he’s in a prime spot to do so again in Week 7.
The Rams rank fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but Thomas is trending upward after a slow start in Liam Coen’s offense.
