Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Broncos vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football)
A revenge game on Thursday Night Football?
Sign us up!
Sean Payton gets to coach against his former team – the New Orleans Saints – as the Denver Broncos look to get back over .500 on the season. This could be looked at as a revenge game for the Saints more than Denver since Payton left the franchise rather than remaining as the head coach, but either way Denver is favored in the latest odds.
New Orleans is down starting quarterback Derek Carr, which means we’ll get a rookie vs. rookie matchup between Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler at QB.
The SI Betting team has made a bunch of picks for this game, and I’ve curated some of the best to help you wager on this primetime matchup.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Broncos vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Denver Broncos -1.5 (-105) vs. New Orleans Saints – Iain MacMillan
- Javonte Williams OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards (-120) – Jennifer Piacenti
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+180) – Peter Dewey
- Alvin Kamara Anytime TD (+100) – Peter Dewey
Denver Broncos -1.5 (-105) vs. New Orleans Saints – Iain MacMillan
The spread in this matchup has moved significantly in Denver’s favor since opening at Broncos -1.5 – where our own Iain MacMillan bet it in his Road to 272 bets column. The Broncos are now 3-point favorites on the road against the banged-up Saints.
Spencer Rattler had a solid first game as an NFL rookie quarterback, filling in for Derek Carr last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, in what will likely be his second start, Rattler will have to face one of the most elite defenses in the NFL in the Denver Broncos on a short week. That's a nightmare situation for the Saints' offense.
It's tough to trust the Broncos' offense as well, but they may not need to score much to get the win and cover on Thursday Night Football.
It's worth noting the Saints rank dead last in Net Yards per Play over each team's last three games at -1.9. The hot start to the season for New Orleans seems like a lifetime ago.
Javonte Williams OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards (-120) – Jennifer Piacenti
Broncos running back Javonte Williams hasn’t had a great start to the season, but our NFL betting insider Jennifer Piacenti believes this is a solid matchup for him on Thursday night:
Williams is second only to Courtland Sutton in targets this season for the Broncos, and he’s averaging 23.8 receiving yards per game.
Only the Dallas Cowboys have allowed more receiving yards to opposing running backs than the Saints. New Orleans allows an average of 43 receiving yards per game with an 81.3% catch rate to runners.
It has allowed 18 or more yards to six different runners this season. Williams has exceeded this prop in three games this year.
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+180) – Peter Dewey
I broke down a pair of anytime touchdown scorer bets for this matchup, and I’m starting with my favorite Bronco – Courtland Sutton – at nearly 2/1 odds:
Broncos No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton has 47 targets so far in 2024, but he’s only reeled in 21 of those passes.
Still, the usage is there for the star receiver, and he’s scored two times in the last three weeks.
The Saints were torched through the air in Week 6, allowing 51 total points and multiple scores to receiver Chris Godwin. On the season, New Orleans has given up the third-most passing yards in the NFL.
Alvin Kamara Anytime TD (+100) – Peter Dewey
If you’re looking for someone to bet on the Saints side, Alvin Kamara should be in line for a ton of touches with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed banged up:
The Saints are going to lean heavily on Kamara in this game against a Denver defense that is beatable on the ground.
The Broncos allowed multiple scores to running backs in Week 6, and they’ve allowed 27 receptions and five total scores to running backs on the season.
A surefire bet to see 20 touches, Kamara is a must bet at even money on Thursday.
More NFL Week 7 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.