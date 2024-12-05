Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 14)
The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are two of the best teams in the NFC, but only one can win the NFC North this season.
Detroit has a chance to make a major statement in the NFC North race, as it hosts the Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. Detroit is favored in this game, and it’s looking to build on its 10-game winning streak with a second win against the Packers in the 2024 campaign.
The first time these teams met (in Green Bay), Detroit came away with a 24-14 win, handing the Packers their third loss of the 2024 season.
Green Bay has rebounded since, going 3-0 in its last three games. It has also scored 68 points over the last two weeks in wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins. A win would give the Packers a fighting chance to win the division in the final weeks of the regular season, but a loss would likely put them into wild card contention only.
So, how should we bet on this primetime matchup?
Here’s a full breakdown of our top plays for Packers vs. Lions in Week 14.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Packers vs. Lions
- Detroit Lions -3 (-118) vs. Green Bay Packers – Iain MacMillan
- Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+180) – Peter Dewey
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 64.5 Rush Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
- Jordan Love UNDER 247.5 Pass Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
Detroit Lions -3 (-118) vs. Green Bay Packers – Iain MacMillan
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 – where he picks every game, every week – and he’s siding with the home favorite:
By virtually every metric you can look at, the Lions are the superior football team on both sides of the football, leading to me not hesitating to lay the 3.5 points on them on their home field. Offensively, they rank fourth in the NFL in EPA per play and first in success rate. The Packers rank eighth and 15th in those two respective stats.
Defensively, the Lions' defense has become one of the best units in the NFL, ranking third in opponent EPA per play and seventh in opponent success rate. The Packers rank ninth and 27th in those two areas.
It's also worth noting that Jared Goff now leads all quarterbacks in the EPA+CPOE Composite this season, while Love ranks 14th. I have more faith in the Packers in no single area, so give me the Lions to win and cover.
Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+180) – Peter Dewey
Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft has six touchdowns this season, and he could be in line for an expanded role with Romeo Doubs (concussion) ruled out for this game.
Kraft caught six of his seven targets for 78 yards on Thanksgiving, and he’s found the end zone – or caught at least four passes – in six of his last eight games.
While Detroit is an elite defense against the pass, the Packers may fall behind in this one and be forced to lean on their passing game. That sets up well for Kraft, who has quickly become one of Jordan Love’s most reliable targets.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 64.5 Rush Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
MacMillan shared some of his favorite props for this game as well on SI, and he’s targeting Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs in one of them:
Jahmyr Gibbs has started to take over the bulk of carries over David Montgomery and he's been making the most of it. He's averaging 5.97 yards per carry on the season and has gone over 64.5 rush yards in seven straight games. The last time Gibbs didn't reach at least 65 yards was when he accumulated 63 in Week 5 against the Cowboys.
Jordan Love UNDER 247.5 Pass Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
Sticking with MacMillan’s props, he’s also fading quarterback Jordan Love in this Week 14 matchup:
Jordan Love has a tough matchup ahead of him on Thursday night against the Lions. Detroit's secondary has stepped up in a big way of late, ranking first in opponent dropback EPA and second in opponent dropback success rate since Week 8. They're also allowing just 6.3 yards per pass attempt, the eighth fewest in the NFL.
The Packers would be smart to stick to the run game in this divisional duel.
