Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Buccaneers vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football)
Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season wraps up on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hitting the road to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tampa Bay is in a tough spot right now at 4-4, as star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are both out of the lineup.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs added veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the trade deadline, making them an even more explosive attack at this point in the season. Kansas City is the only undefeated team left in the NFL, and it’ll look to keep things that way on Monday night.
Oddsmakers have favored the Chiefs by nearly 10 points in this game, but should bettors trust them to cover?
Here’s a look at some of the top picks and predictions from the SI Betting team – from a side to props – for Monday Night Football in Week 9.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bucs vs. Chiefs
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +9 (-110) vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Iain MacMillan
- Jalen McMillan OVER 3.5 Receptions (-110) – Peter Dewey
- Cade Otton Anytime TD (+215) – Iain MacMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +9 (-110) vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain McMillan shared why he loves the underdog Bucs on Monday night in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week in the NFL:
Just like last week when I backed the Raiders as 10-point underdogs, the Chiefs haven't played well enough this season to deserve being this big of favorites. Despite being 7-0, they're just 14th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.3.
Last week, the Buccaneers proved they can still move the ball without their top two receivers. Leaning on their run game and their tight end, Cade Otton, is enough to get them on the board a handful of times throughout the game.
Believe it or not, Baker Mayfield has been the better quarterback this season, ranking eighth in EPA + CPOE composite while Mahomes comes in at 13th.
I'll back the Bucs to keep this game relatively close.
Jalen McMillan OVER 3.5 Receptions (-110) – Peter Dewey
One of my favorite prop bets on Monday night comes for rookie receiver Jalen MacMillan, as he should be in line for a big role now that Evans and Godwin are both out.
While MacMillan made just four catches in Week 8 – the first game without both receivers – he was targeted seven times. In fact, he’s been targeted 15 times over the last two weeks, turning those targets into seven catches.
I think he’s a solid bet to clear 3.5 receptions for the second straight week, especially since the Bucs are likely going to be playing from behind in this game.
Last week, Baker Mayfield attempted a season-high 50 passes. If that continues, MacMillan should get plenty of chances to rack up catches in Week 9.
Cade Otton Anytime TD (+215) – Iain MacMillan
If you’re looking to bet on a player to find the end zone, MacMillan thinks there may not be a better value than Bucs tight end Cade Otton:
With Evans and Godwin sidelined, Cade Otton has become the clear number-one target in the Buccaneers offense. He's coming off two straight games where he saw double-digit targets, hauling in 17 total receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
On top of that, the Chiefs have struggled defending tight ends all season. This seems like a dream matchup for Otton and +230 odds for him to score a touchdown is too good to pass up.
