Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Giants vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day in NFL Week 13)
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are both in the midst of disappointing seasons, but they’ll face off on national television in Week 13 on Thanksgiving Day.
These teams also played on Thanksgiving in the 2022 season, with Dallas pulling out a win, but these teams look way different than that game.
Daniel Jones was released by the Giants following their bye week this season, ending an era after he was the team’s starting quarterback for the better part of the last six years. Meanwhile, Dallas lost star quarterback Dak Prescott for the season due to a hamstring injury, meaning Cooper Rush will start in Week 13.
Dallas pulled off an upset win against the Washington Commanders in Week 12, and oddsmakers have set it as a favorite in this Thanksgiving matchup. The Giants, on the other hand, mustered just seven points in a 30-7 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 12.
The SI Betting team is going all out for Thanksgiving Day, picking anytime touchdown scorers, prop bets and sides for every single game.
Here's a curation of our favorite bets for Thursday’s matchup between Dallas and New York.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Giants vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Giants +4 (-110) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
- Rico Dowdle OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. Anytime TD (+140) – Peter Dewey
- CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD (+175) – Peter Dewey
New York Giants +4 (-110) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan isn’t buying the Cowboys in this game, even though the Giants scored just seven points in Week 12. He shared why in his betting preview for this matchup:
In a game between two terrible teams, I'm almost always going to lean toward the side that's getting points, especially if the spread is longer than a field goal.
One area the Giants have a significant advantage in is the run game. Neither team can stop the run, but it's the Giants who have been a lot better doing so offensively. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and he'll get to face a Cowboys defense that's dead last in opponent rush EPA and 28th in opponent rush success rate.
The Cowboys also have a plethora of injuries they're dealing with this week, especially on the offensive line. The Giants' biggest strength of their team is their pass rush and with a banged-up Dallas offensive line, they're going to be able to get to Cooper Rush in the backfield.
Rico Dowdle OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-115)
MacMillan is backing both running backs in this game, but I’m sharing a prop he wrote up for Rico Dowdle earlier in the week:
He has become the primary running back for the Cowboys and if he continues to get carries against the Giants, he should have a solid performance. The Giants rank 27th in opponent rush EPA and dead last in opponent yards per carry giving up 5.2 yards per rush.
Dowdle averaged 4.2 yards per carry on 11 rushes against the Giants in September. Now that he's been getting more carries in recent weeks, he should be in a great spot to reach 66 yards on Thursday.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Anytime TD (+140) – Peter Dewey
I agree with MacMillan when it comes to backing the running backs in this contest.
It’s hard to trust anyone on this Giants offense after they scored just seven points in Week 12, but rookie running back Tyron Tracy Jr. should get a bunch of touches on Thanksgiving.
He had 13 touches for 70 yards on Sunday, and he’s tallied at least 16 carries in five of his last seven games.
Tracy has also found the end zone in three of his last six games. No team has allowed more rushing touchdowns (19) this season than Dallas, so Tracy has a terrific matchup as well. He’s a solid bet at +140.
CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD (+175) – Peter Dewey
CeeDee Lamb has not found the end zone in four straight games, but his targets are hard to look past.
Lamb has 12, 10, 12 and 12 targets over his last four games, catching 32 passes in the process.
While the Dallas offense isn’t nearly as effective with Rush under center, I can’t pass up Lamb at +175 to score when he’s getting double-digit looks every single night. Plus, the Giants have given up 12 passing touchdowns and picked off just one pass this season.
