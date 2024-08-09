Best NFL Picks Today: Back Dolphins Strong History of Preseason Success vs. Falcons
It's not just the players who need preseason games to warm up for the NFL regular season, us bettors need to get into form as well.
That's why if you're like me, you enjoy placing a few small wagers on a few preseason matchups to get the juices flowing before opening kickoff in September. Tonight, there are three games set to take place across the NFL and I have a bet locked in for each of them that I'm about to share with you.
Top NFL Picks Today
- Dolphins +2.5 (-105) vs. Falcons
- Steelers +2.5 (-110) vs. Texans
- Ravens +100 vs. Eagles
Falcons vs. Dolphins Prediction
The Falcons and Dolphins will continue their yearly tradition of facing each other in the preseason tonight and if history repeats itself, it will likely result in a Dolphins win. Miami is 6-1 against the Falcons the last seven times these two teams have faced each other in exhibition play.
That's not the only reason I like the Dolphins tonight. With the majority of starters sitting out for both teams, we need to rely on the backups to bring home a win for us and while the Falcons starters are arguably elite, their lack of depth is going to be on display throughout the preseason. Their skill position players on offense are nothing to write home about once you get past the starters and defensively, especially in the secondary, they have a lot of issues when it comes to backups.
I trust the Dolphins depth a lot more than I do Atlanta's so I'm willing to back them as underdogs tonight.
Pick: Dolphins +2.5 (-105) vs. Falcons
Texans vs. Steelers Prediction
Mike Tomlin has historically had a strong record in the preseason, going 40-24 straight up and 36-27-1 against the spread. He is one of the handful of coaches in the NFL who believe winning in the preseason can help carry momentum into the regular season.
When it comes to the Texans, don't believe that just because C.J. Stroud will see a few snaps, we can expect them to run away with it. The starters will be extremely limited and ultimately, this game will be won or lost by the backups.
The Texans are top-heavy, but there are some question marks surrounding their depth. I'll take the points with the team that has the more experienced coach with a record of winning exhibition games.
Pick: Steelers +2.5 (-110) vs. Texans
Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction
Betting on the Ravens in the preseason is one of my favorite bets to place every single year. John Harbaugh is a preseason legend, going 44-14 straight up and 40-18 against the spread since taking over as head coach of the Ravens.
Since we don't know who is playing and for how long, there's no reason not to blindly back this trend and bet on Harbaugh to continue his preseason dominance.
Pick: Ravens +100 vs. Eagles
