Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday served as appetizers for Week 12 of the NFL season, but it's time for the main course. We have 10 games to watch and bet on, so if you haven't already locked in your plays, now's the time to do so.

For those of you who like to dip your toe in the world of player props, I'm here to help you out. Let's dive into a few of my favorites for today's action.

NFL Week 12 Best Prop Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

J.J. McCarthy Longest Completion OVER 35.5 Yards (-114)

Ollie Gordon II OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Jadarian Price Longest Rush UNDER 10.5 (-115)

Giants vs. Colts Prop Bet

J.J. McCarthy has launched some deep balls since stepping in as the Giants' starting quarterback. He's not afraid to throw the deep ball, and now he gets to face a defense that has given up plenty of explosive plays this season.

No team has given up more completions of 40+ yards than the Colts, with 12. They have also given up the fifth-most completions of 20+ yards, with 36. McCarthy completing at least one pass of 36+ yards seems like a great bet to place this weekend.

Pick: J.J. McCarthy Longest Completion OVER 35.5 Yards (-114)

Jets vs. Dolphins Prop Bet

The worst part about the Jets' defense has been their complete inability to stop the run. They rank 31st in both opponent EPA per rush and opponent rush success rate. That means the Dolphins would be smart to lean on their run game and hand the ball to Ollie Gordon as much as possible.

Gordon is averaging 4.4 yards per carry this season, and he has already torched the Jets' defense once this season, racking up a season-high 103 yards against them back on October 25. Let's bet on him to have another big game against them on Sunday.

Pick: Ollie Gordon II OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Seahawks vs. 49ers Prop Bet

The San Francisco 49ers are the only defense in the NFL this season that has yet to allow a single run of 20 or more yards. Now they get to take on a Seattle Seahawks team that has had only five rushes of 20+ yards themselves this season.

Jadarian Price has struggled in his rookie season, and he hasn't been trusted with the ball in his last two games. He has had single-digit carries and has played fewer than 36% of offensive snaps over the past two weeks. We're going to fade him again in this one.

Pick: Jadarian Price Longest Rush UNDER 10.5 (-115)

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