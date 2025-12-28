Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 17 (Bet on Philip Rivers to Have Another Impressive Start)
We're already five games into the penultimate week of the 2025 NFL season, but we have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on today. If you want to get in on the player prop market, you're in the right place.
Let's take a look at three of my favorite props for today's action.
Best NFL Prop Bets Today
- Philip Rivers OVER 206.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Ashton Jeanty Longest Rush OVER 13.5 Yards (-110) via BetMGM
- Brock Purdy OVER 256.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Philip Rivers OVER 206.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The betting market still doesn't respect what Philip Rivers to do through the air, setting his passing yards total at only 206.5 yards, despite throwing for 277 yards against the 49ers on Monday night. I'm going to continue to invest in the 44-year-old as he gives us two more games to enjoy watching him play. The Jaguars allow 6.1 yards per pass attempt.
Ashton Jeanty Longest Rush OVER 13.5 Yards (-110)
Ashton Jeanty has struggled to find momentum in his rookie season behind the worst offensive line in football, but if there's one opponent he can have a breakout performance against, it's the New York Giants. Not only have the Giants allowed the most yards per carry at 5.5, but they have also allowed 16 carries of 20+ yards this season, the second-most in the NFL. Let's bet on Jeanty to be able to rip off at least one run of 14+ yards.
Brock Purdy OVER 256.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Brock Purdy continues to be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL. He has now thrown for 295 yards in two straight games, and with the 49ers' defense struggling, he will likely continue to be forced to throw to keep pace with the opposing defense. San Francisco is set to take on the Bears in the Week 17 edition of Sunday Night Football, and while the Bears have managed to force plenty of turnovers this season, they're allowing 7.1 yards per pass attempt, which is the fifth-most in the league.
