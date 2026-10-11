Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 5 (Bet on Aaron Jones to Run Through Saints' Run Defense)

With the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars playing in a morning game across the pond, we have a full day of NFL action to watch and bet on.

If you want to get in on some player props for today's slate, you're in the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorites.

Let's dive into them.

Best NFL Prop Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Aaron Jones OVER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Emanuel Wilson OVER 1.5 Receptions (-167)

Bijan Robinson OVER 120.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-120)

Vikings vs. Saints Prop Bet

In case you missed this past week's edition of Monday Night Football, it's clear the Saints simply can't stop the run. In fact, they rank dead last in the league in opponent rush success rate at 52.7%, which is 6% worse than any other defense. They have also given up 5.1 yards per carry, which is the third-highest mark in the league.

Pick: Aaron Jones OVER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

49ers vs. Seahawks Prop Bet

The San Francisco 49ers have given up the most receptions to opposing running backs amongst all teams, having allowed 31, which is four more than any other team. Emmanuel Wilson will come into the game as the Seattle Seahawks' primary running back. He hauled in three receptions last week against the Chargers, including one for a score, so I don't see why he can't record at least two receptions in this game.

Pick: Emanuel Wilson OVER 1.5 Receptions (-167)

Ravens vs. Falcons Prop Bet

How could you not bet on Bijan Robinson to have another huge game? Not only is he playing behind one of the best offensive lines in football who have opened up holes the size of trucks for him to run through, but he is also being used frequently in the passing game.

He and the Falcons now get to face an average Ravens defense that ranks 13th in opponent EPA per play and 15th in opponent success rate. They're also 24th in opponent rush EPA.

Bijan plays his best when the lights are brightest, so I expect another huge prime-time performance by the Falcons' star running back.

Pick: Bijan Robinson OVER 120.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-120)

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