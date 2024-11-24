Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 12 (Brian Robinson Will Torch Cowboys)
We're entering the holiday season and today's 11-game NFL slate is a great way to kick it off.
If you're going to sit on the couch and bet on today's games like I am, you've come to the right place. I'm going to give you three player props that Peter Dewey and I like for today's action, including a bet on Brian Robinson to have a big game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Let's dive into it.
NFL Best Player Props Today
- Brian Robinson Jr. OVER 73.5 Rush Yards (-120)
- Bucky Irving Anytime Touchdown (+105) -- Peter Dewey
- Matthew Stafford UNDER 243.5 Pass yards (-115)
Brian Robinson Jr. OVER 73.5 Rush Yards (-120)
Brian Robinson to go over his rushing yards total was my No. 8 ranked play for this week's player prop countdown:
Taking the OVER on rushing yards for whatever running back is facing the Dallas Cowboys has been a profitable strategy all season so I'm going to do exactly that when it comes to the Commanders this weekend. Brian Robinson Jr. has been averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 65.5 rush yards per game and now the Washington running back gets to take on a Dallas defense that ranks dead last in opponent rush EPA, 28th in opponent rush success rate while giving up 4.7 yards per carry.
Teams have shown you can run the ball against the Cowboys, laying out the blueprint for how their future opponents should draw up their game plan against them.
Bucky Irving Anytime Touchdown (+105) -- Peter Dewey
Peter Dewy's favorite touchdown scorer of the week is Bucky Irving of the Bucs to find the end zone against the Giants:
This isn’t a flashy play, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has an ideal matchup in Week 12.
The rookie is coming off a bye, and he had one of his best games of the season in Week 10, rushing for 73 yards and a score on 13 carries against the San Francisco 49ers.
Irving, who has scored in three of his last five games and four of his last seven, is now facing a New York Giants defense that allows the most yards per carry in the NFL.
While the Giants have only given up eight rushing scores, it’s hard not to back Irving since he’s been the most consistent runner in Tampa Bay’s three-headed backfield. At +105, he’s a solid bet to tear up one of the league’s worst defenses. -- Peter Dewey
Matthew Stafford UNDER 243.5 Pass yards (-115)
Matthew Stafford of the Rams has a tough test ahead of him in today's edition of Sunday Night Football. The Eagles secondary, after a slow start to the season, has become one of the best in the NFL. Heading into today's slate of games, the Eagles lead the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.5) while also allowing the second-fewest total passing yards per game at 173.2.
If you want some more advanced numbers, the Eagles rank second in opponent dropback EPA and first in opponent dropback success rate since Week 6. Their rookie duo of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean has turned their secondary into one of the most elite units in the NFL.
The Rams may need to rely on their run game to try to move the ball against this Eagles defense.
