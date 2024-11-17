Best NFL Week 11 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target George Pickens, This Rams Receiver)
It's Sunday, so why don't we cook up some plus-money bets in the anytime touchdown scorer market?
After hitting a Chuba Hubbard anytime touchdown scorer bet in Week 10, the SI Betting team is ready to go for another eventful week in the NFL.
There are four teams on the bye this week, but that's not going to stop the SI Betting team from finding some value in the anytime touchdown scorer market.
NFL Betting insider Iain MacMillan has a receiver that he believes in undervalued on Sunday, sitting at 4/1 odds to hit pay dirt.
Meanwhile, Peter Dewey has a receiver that he loves this week for multiple reasons, including the cupcake matchup he has against a division opoonent.
Let's win some touchdown bets in Week 11!
Best Week 11 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- George Pickens Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey
- Demarcus Robinson Anytime TD (+400) – Iain MacMillan
George Pickens Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey
Russell Wilson torched a shaky Washington Commanders secondary in Week 10 for three touchdowns, and now he gets a crack at a Baltimore team that has allowed an NFL-high 22 passing touchdowns in 2024.
That sets up beautifully for George Pickens, who has found the end zone in two of the three games that Wilson has started this season. In fact, Pickens is dominating with the veteran quarterback under center.
George Pickens’ stats with Russell Wilson in 2024
- Week 7: 9 targets, 5 catches, 111 yards, TD
- Week 8: 5 targets, 4 catches, 74 yards
- Week 10: 7 targets, 5 catches, 91 yards, TD
After Ja’Marr Chase torched Baltimore for 264 yards and three scores in Week 10, I think Pickens could be in line for a big game on Sunday. Any Steelers pass catcher is worth a look in this dream matchup.
Demarcus Robinson Anytime TD (+400) – Iain MacMillan
The Rams play a ton of three-receiver sets and it’s Demarcus Robinson who slots in that spot next to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. He has played at least 83% of offensive snaps in eight of nine games this season and has four touchdowns across his last three.
Last week, he only hauled in one reception for 23 yards, but five targets shows that he’s still getting plenty of looks.
The New England Patriots’ secondary is top heavy, including Chirstian Gonzalez who will be covering Kupp or Nacua, leaving Robinson open as a potential target to attack the lack of depth on the New England defense. 4-1 odds for a player who already has five touchdowns this season seems like a no-brainer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
