Week 12 of the 2026 season features a shortened slate of games on Sunday, as 10 teams already played earlier in the week with the NFL's Thanksgiving action.

Still, there are 10 games on Sunday, including a huge NFC West battle between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in the 4 p.m. window.

So, what's the most exciting way to bet on the action?

The anytime touchdown scorer market is one of the simplest -- and most exciting -- ways to bet on the NFL each week. The wager is simple:

If your player finds the end zone that week, you win. If they don’t you lose.

Every Sunday during the 2026 NFL season, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey will share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on one of these plus-money props.

Unfortunately, we've come up short in three straight weeks, but there's no time like the present to get back on track! Earlier this season, the team had a seven-week streak of hitting at least one of these two plus-money props.

SI Betting Touchdown Prop Counter in 2026

Week 1: N/A

Week 2: Ja’Marr Chase (+120)

Week 3: Garrett Wilson (+170), Kenyon Sadiq (+400)

Week 4: Sam LaPorta (+185)

Week 5: Trey McBride (+115)

Week 6: Tre Tucker (+285)

Week 7: Tucker Kraft (+175), Tee Higgins (+150)

Week 8: Michael Wilson (+180)

Week 9: N/A

Week 10: N/A

Week 11: N/A

Here's a breakdown of each of our top anytime touchdown scorer props -- and the latest odds -- for the action on Sunday in Week 12.

Best NFL Week 12 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Harold Fannin Jr. Anytime TD (+190) – Peter Dewey

Josh Cameron Anytime Touchdown (+425) – Iain MacMillan

Harold Fannin Jr. Anytime TD (+190) – Peter Dewey

Over his last four games, Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has either scored a touchdown or finished with over 90 receiving yards.

The 2025 third-round pick has emerged as the most reliable pass catcher for Cleveland, going off for seven catches (on nine targets) and 91 receiving yards in Deshaun Watson’s return to the starting lineup in Week 10.

Now, Fannin and the Browns have an awesome matchup at home on Sunday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. This season, the Raiders rank 29th in EPA/Play, 31st in success rate and 29th in EPA/Pass.

They’ve given up 23 passing scores (second-most in the NFL) and have really struggled to guard opposing tight ends. Las Vegas has given up nine touchdowns to the position (tied for the third-most in the league through 11 weeks) and the most receptions (70) in 2026.

Fannin has four scores in the 2026 campaign and he’s been targeted nine, 12 and nine times in Watson’s last three starts. I think the second-year tight end could be in line for a huge game on Sunday night.

Josh Cameron Anytime Touchdown (+425) – Iain MacMillan

Josh Cameron is the forgotten receiver on this Jacksonville Jaguars team, but he already has three receiving touchdowns this season, tied for second on the team. Many people think Brian Thomas Jr. is the No. 3 option at wide receiver, but he has fewer receptions and yards than Cameron.

There’s also a chance that Jakobi Meyers or Parker Washington sidelined for this game (both were limited in practice this week), opening things up even more for Cameron.

The Jaguars will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, who have given up 300 more receiving yards to wide receivers compared to the next worst team.

Wide receivers continue to eat up this secondary, so Cameron could be a huge benefactor of that.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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