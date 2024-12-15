Best NFL Week 15 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Jaxon Smith-Njigba, This Star Receiver)
It doesn't get much better than cashing a plus-money bet on a Sunday, and the SI Betting team had a pair come through in last week's Best Anytime Touchdowns Scorer Picks.
Both Jerry Jeudy (+145) and Juwan Johnson (+340) found the end zone on Sunday, and Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan are looking to run things back in Week 15.
Dewey is eyeing a receiver who has been red hot to keep things going on Sunday, while MacMillan has a player at 2/1 odds that is worth a look.
With all 32 teams in action in Week 15, there are a ton of options this week. Here's a breakdown of our top plays for Sunday.
Best Week 15 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+200) – Iain MacMillan
Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
Is the Tyreek Hill breakout finally here?
Over the last five games, Hill has found the end zone four times for the Dolphins – a massive resurgence after he caught just one score (in Week 1) in the first eight games of the 2024 season.
Now, Hill and the Dolphins have a dream matchup against a Houston Texans team that has given up 26 passing scores in the 2024 season – tied for the most in the NFL.
Hill obviously is more of a threat when Tua Tagovailoa is under center, but his last two games have really shown him turning a corner. In those matchups, Hill has 23 targets, catching 16 passes for 198 yards and two scores.
If he continues to see that many looks from Tua, he’s a must bet to score against this Houston defense.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+200) – Iain MacMillan
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has seemingly taken over the primary receiver role from DK Metcalf in recent weeks, which includes scoring four touchdowns in the last five games, but yet he still has significantly longer odds to find the end zone on Sunday night against the Packers.
Not only does JSN have value based on the numbers he’s been putting up, but now he gets to face a Packers defense that ranks dead last in the league in opponent dropback success rate.
Receivers are having more success against Green Bay than you might think, which should set Smith-Njigba up for a big game that I’m willing to bet includes scoring a touchdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
