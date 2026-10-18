Best NFL Week 6 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Christian Watson on Sunday Night, This Raiders Pass Catcher)

What better way to start Sunday than with a few anytime touchdown scorer picks?

A 12-game Week 6 slate is ahead as the NFL completes the first third of the 2026 regular season.

Anytime touchdown scorer bets are a fun way to wager on the NFL, as they're often priced at plus money and are extremely simple to follow:

If your player finds the end zone that week, you win. If they don’t you lose.

Every Sunday during the 2026 NFL season, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey will share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on one of these plus-money props.

So far this season, Ja'Marr Chase (Week 2), Kenyon Sadiq (Week 3), Garrett Wilson (Week 3), Sam LaPorta (Week 4) and Trey McBride (Week 5) have found the end zone to cash bets in this column. That makes it four weeks in a row with at least one touchdown scorer prop hit, and we're looking to keep the good times rolling into Sunday's 12-game slate.

This week, MacMillan is targeting a Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver that has a favorable matchup at home against a Buffalo defense that has really struggled against the pass in 2026. Then, on Sunday night, Dewey is fading the terrible Dallas Cowboys defense and taking Green Bay Packers star Christian Watson to score his seventh touchdown in 2026.

Can we pick a winner for the fifth week in a row? Let's dive into the breakdowns for each of these props on Sunday.

Best NFL Week 6 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Christian Watson Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey

Tre Tucker Anytime TD (+285) – Iain MacMillan

Christian Watson Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey

I’m looking to keep my streak of touchdown scorer picks going, as we’ve had a pretty nice run, starting in Week 2:

Week 2: Ja’Marr Chase (+120)

Week 3: Garrett Wilson (+170)

Week 4: Sam LaPorta (+185)

Week 5: Trey McBride (+115)

This week, I’m Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson, who has been a touchdown machine through five weeks.

Watson has scored six times in five games, finding the end zone in four of those matchups. He also has been targeted at least eight times in four of his five appearances this season.

The star wideout has clearly taken control of the No. 1 receiver role for the Packers, catching 26 of his 40 looks for 474 yards. He scored twice in the Packers’ win over Chicago in Week 5 where Jordan Love threw for 367 yards.

Now, Watson has a juicy matchup at home against a Dallas Cowboys defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per play allowed, EPA/Pass, EPA/Play and success rate. Should I keep going?

Dallas has already given up 10 passing touchdowns in the 2026 campaign, and oddsmakers are expecting a shootout in this matchup with the total all the way up at 53.5.

While CeeDee Lamb (+125), Matthew Golden (+145) and George Pickens (+150) are all viable candidates on Sunday Night Football as well, Watson has been the best of the bunch at finding the end zone this season. His big-play ability is too enticing to pass up in Week 6.

Tre Tucker Anytime TD (+285) – Iain MacMillan

The Buffalo Bills have given up 76 completions to opposing wide receivers, which is the highest rate in the entire NFL.

They have also given up 937 yards and nine touchdowns to the position.

That means that while Brock Bowers is the Raiders' No. 1 target, it may be smart for Las Vegas to instead target its wide receivers in the passing game.

Tre Tucker has been the only real productive wide receiver for the Raiders this season. He has 12 more receptions than any other player at the position. He's a great bet to score his second touchdown of the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .