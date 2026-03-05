Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Adam Fantilli, Nikita Kucherov, Cole Perfetti)

The NHL has an eight-game slate on Thursday night ahead of the trade deadline on Friday afternoon.

Cutter Gauthier scored last night to cash for us, but Jack Hughes and Jackson LaCombe failed to find the scoresheet.

I’m targeting Adam Fantilli, Nikita Kucherov, and Cole Perfetti for my NHL player props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, March 5.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, March 5

Adam Fantilli OVER 0.5 Points (-160) vs. Panthers

Nikita Kucherov Anytime Goalscorer (+135) at Jets

Cole Perfetti OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+115) vs. Lightning

Adam Fantilli had a slower start to the season, but he’s picked it up since around the midway mark. The Blue Jackets center has 20 points in his last 25 games after putting up 22 points in his first 35 contests.

Fantilli has been especially hot since the break, recording six points (four goals) in four games to extend his point streak to five. He’s now recorded a point in six of his last seven games, and eight of his last 10 contests overall.

I like the Blue Jackets as one of my NHL best bets for tonight, and Fantilli should be able to get in on the action.

The Lightning are looking to right the ship tonight in Winnipeg, and they have a good chance to do that as -185 favorites against the Jets. Nikita Kucherov scored Tampa Bay’s lone goal in Minnesota on Tuesday night, and I think he’ll stay hot tonight.

Kucherov has now scored in three of four games since the break and six of eight games dating back to January 29. Going back a bit further, the Lightning winger has a goal in 8 of his last 11 games.

He’s now scored in nearly half of his games this season, so I’ll back Kucherov to light the lamp again tonight at this +135 price.

Cole Perfetti has had one thing on his mind since returning from the Olympic break: shooting the puck. The Jets forward has 16 shots on goal in those four games, and had OVER 2.5 shots on goal in his four games before the break as well.

Perfetti now has 30 shots on goal in his last eight games, which is pretty remarkable when you consider that he only had 66 shots in his first 38 games.

I’ll happily take some plus odds for Perfetti to keep firing pucks on net tonight against the Lightning.

