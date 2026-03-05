Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jackets-Panthers, Sabres-Penguins, Senators-Flames)

All good things must come to an end, and that’s what happened to my winning streak on Wednesday night. The Hurricanes did cover the puck line in Vancouver, but the Kraken lost to the Blues and the Islanders and Ducks combined for just six goals in Anaheim.

I’m targeting the Blue Jackets and a pair of Atlantic Division favorites in an attempt to bounce back tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, March 5.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, March 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Columbus Blue Jackets (-115) vs. Florida Panthers

Buffalo Sabres (-115) at Pittsburgh Penguins

Ottawa Senators (-170) at Calgary Flames

The Panthers are looking like they won’t even make the playoffs to have a chance to threepeat, as they’ve lost three straight games since beating the Maple Leafs out of the break. Florida has allowed 13 goals in those three losses, including five goals in each of the last two.

The Blue Jackets also struggled out of the break with two straight losses, but then beat the Rangers in overtime and took care of business against the Predators on a back-to-back.

Columbus is now 16-8-5 at home on the season, while Florida is just 14-14-0 on the road.

The Jackets are likely still without Zach Werenski, but starting goalie Jet Greaves should be between the pipes tonight. I’ll back Greaves and Columbus at home at a modest -115 price.

The Sabres sure look like they’re for real. After going into the Olympic break with two straight losses, they've come out of it hot.

Buffalo swept a road trip in New Jersey, Florida, and Tampa Bay, then returned home to down the Golden Knights. The Sabres are proving that going on the road is no issue for them, posting 18 wins both at home and on the road.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has struggled to find consistency without captain Sidney Crosby. They’ve alternated wins and losses since the break, scoring just one goal in Boston on Tuesday night.

Lindy Ruff has the Sabres playing well, and I’ll take them tonight against a struggling Penguins team.

The Senators missed an opportunity to put the Oilers away on Tuesday night, allowing Edmonton to tie the game late and then win it in overtime. They won’t let that happen again against the lowly Flames tonight in Calgary.

After a win in San Jose out of the break, the Flames have been outscored 10-3 in their last three games, including a 6-1 loss to a Stars team that played the night before.

This -170 price is about as high as I’m willing to get, and the -1.5 (+154) isn’t a bad option if you want some better odds. Four of the Flames’ last five losses have been by at least two goals.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.