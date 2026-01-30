Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Adam Fantilli, Zach Werenski, Kirill Marchenko)

We have just a single NHL game on the docket on Friday night, but boy, is it a doozy with the Columbus Blue Jackets visiting the Chicago Blackhawks.

After another 0-3 night last night, I’m looking at a trio of Blue Jackets to help me bounce back tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Jan. 30.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30

Adam Fantilli OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-130) at Blackhawks

Zach Werenski OVER 0.5 Assists (-175) at Blackhawks

Kirill Marchenko Anytime Goalscorer (+205) at Blackhawks

Adam Fantilli isn’t quite averaging three shots on goal per game (144 SOG in 42 games), but he’s nearing that mark as of late. The Blue Jackets center has seven shots in his last two games and 37 SOG in 13 games this month. He’s had at least 3 SOG in all but three of those contests.

The good news for Fantilli is that those three unders came against some of the best teams in the league (at Vegas, at Colorado, and vs. Dallas), and Chicago is at the other end of the spectrum.

Overall, Fantilli has 3+ SOG in 33 of 52 games thus far. I don’t see a reason to go against that tonight in Chicago as the Blackhawks allow 29.7 shots per game.

Cale Makar is still the Norris Trophy favorite, but Zach Werenski might be making another late-season push. He has 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 48 games, and has been on fire over the past several weeks.

Dating back to December 11, Werenski has 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 18 games. He recorded a point in 16 of those games, including an assist in 12 of them. You can take Werenski to get a point at a juicy -255 if you so choose, possibly as a parlay piece, but I’ll count on the blueliner to pick up an assist.

I broke down this pick in my daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks :

Kirill Marchenko is tied for the team lead with 19 goals in 48 games this season. He got back in the goal column on Wednesday night and has 11 goals in 24 road games this year.

This should be a high-scoring game in Chicago, and Marchenko is one of Columbus’s most dangerous players. I’ll take a stab at this +205 price for him to score again tonight.

