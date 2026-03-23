Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Adam Fox, Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk)

There is just one NHL game on the schedule tonight with the Ottawa Senators visiting the New York Rangers.

I’m backing the Sens and fading the Blueshirts in my NHL prop picks for tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, March 23.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, March 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Adam Fox UNDER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-120) vs. Senators

Shane Pinto OVER 0.5 Points (-115) at Rangers

Brady Tkachuk Anytime Goalscorer (+150) at Rangers

The Rangers have been abysmal on back-to-backs this season, and this one is against a Senators team that allows a league-low 24.1 shots on goal per game.

The Senators have allowed 24 SOG or fewer in nine straight games, including a total of 33 SOG in their last two contests.

Adam Fox has gone UNDER 1.5 shots on goal in three straight games and eight of his last nine contests. I’ll fade the defenseman tonight at home.

Shane Pinto has been heating up in recent weeks. He’s picked up a point in each of his last two games and has now recorded a point in five of his last nine contests.

Pinto has nine points in that span, and is just -115 to record a point tonight. I’ll back him to stay hot tonight against a tired Rangers team.

I broke down this pick in my NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

Brady Tkachuk has helped power the Senators since the Olympic break, putting up 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 12 games. That includes goals in two of his last four games, and he’s been generating a ton of chances as well.

Tkachuk scored and had three assists in an 8-4 win over the Rangers back in January. I’ll back him to light the lamp again tonight at these +150 odds.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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