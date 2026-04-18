Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Andrei Svechnikov, Mikko Rantanen, Porter Martone)

The 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begin with a three-game slate on Saturday.

The Senators visit the Hurricanes to start the day at 3 p.m. ET, the Wild visit the Stars in the evening slate, and the Penguins host the Flyers to close it out at 8 p.m. ET

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Saturday, April 18.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Saturday, April 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Andrei Svechnikov Anytime Goalscorer (+170) vs. Senators

Mikko Rantanen OVER 0.5 Assists (-125) vs. Wild

Porter Martone OVER 0.5 Points (-105) at Penguins

Andrei Svechnikov Anytime Goalscorer (+170) vs. Senators

Andrei Svechnikov’s overall point and goal numbers probably take a hit from playing in Carolina, but the Hurricanes forward scored a career-high 31 goals in 79 games this season. He finished the season red-hot with goals in six of his final seven games, and 10 goals in his last 19 games.

Svechnikov also scored two goals against the Senators this season, once in January and then once on April 5 during his recent streak.

The winger is feeling it right now, so I’ll take him to stay hot to open the postseason.

Mikko Rantanen OVER 0.5 Assists (-125) vs. Wild

Mikko Rantanen is the definition of a big-game player.

The winger has 782 points in 716 career games in the regular season for 1.09 points per game. However, that goes up to 1.24 points per game in the playoffs with 123 points in 99 contests. Sure, a lot of that was riding shotgun with Nathan MacKinnon, but he also had 22 points in 18 games last year with the Stars.

There are a few different ways that you can take Rantanen props, but I’m going with an assist at -125. You could also take him to go OVER 1.5 points (+185), which he’s done in 37 postseason games in his career, including five times last year (he actually went OVER 2.5 points in all five of those games).

Porter Martone OVER 0.5 Points (-105) at Penguins

Porter Martone is already showing why he was one of the top picks in last year’s NHL draft. After a great freshman season at Michigan State, the big winger put up 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in his first 9 NHL games.

Martone has fit like a glove in the Flyers’ top six, playing with Christian Dvorak and leading scorer Travis Konecny on the second line.

Martone is also already a key part of the top power-play unit. Four of his 10 points came on the power play, so a stab at him to record a power-play point at +380 is worth some consideration.

Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $300 in bonus bets if that first bet wins.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.