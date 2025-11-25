Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Jason Robertson, Mattias Ekholm)
The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers take center stage as the only NHL game on Tuesday night. There may be only one game, but there are a few players worth looking at for some props tonight.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Jason Robertson and Mattias Ekholm.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Nov. 25.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 25
- Jason Robertson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105)
- Jason Robertson Anytime Goalscorer (+120)
- Mattias Ekholm OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-162)
Jason Robertson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:
Much like the Stars, Jason Robertson has benefitted from Hintz’s return to action. The left winger has 15 points (10 goals) during his seven-game point streak, with 35 shots on goal in that span.
Robertson has had at least four – and five – shots on goal in five of his last six contests. On the season, he’s up to 4+ SOG in 14 of 22 games and 5+ SOG in 11 of 22, including against the Oilers.
I’d take this as well as a sprinkle on 5+ SOG (+225).
Jason Robertson Anytime Goalscorer (+120)
I’m doubling down on Robertson by taking him to score a goal as well.
He has 10 goals during a six-game goal streak, and scored in three of the Stars’ five games against the Oilers in the playoffs.
Neither Oilers goalie inspires much confidence, and Robertson is red-hot right now. I’ll ride that hot streak on Tuesday night.
Mattias Ekholm OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-162)
Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm has been shooting the puck a lot recently. In fact, he’s now just above two shots on goal per game with 49 SOG in 24 games this season.
Ekholm has 28 of those shots in his last 11 games, getting at least two shots on goal in nine of those contests. That includes three shots on goal back on November 4 in Dallas.
The defenseman has also had at least three shots on goal in seven of those 11 games, so a 3+ SOG (+180) could be worth a look as well.
