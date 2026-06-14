Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Jordan Staal, Shea Theodore)

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to close out the Stanley Cup Final in Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Carolina now holds a 3-2 lead in the series after 5-3 and 4-2 victories in the last two contests. There have now been six goals or more in all five games, so there have been plenty of chances to cash in on some player props.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Sunday, June 14.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, June 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jordan Staal Anytime Goalscorer (+320)

Shea Theodore OVER 0.5 Assists (+130)

Jordan Staal Anytime Goalscorer (+320)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

Jordan Staal became the first player to score in the first five games of a Stanley Cup Final since Jean Beliveau way back in 1958. Only Maurice Richard (1951) and Cyclone Taylor (1918) achieved that feat before, and it’s safe to say that hockey looks like a completely different sports nowadays with the advancements in strategy and technology.

Staal’s price to score has come down a bit, but +320 is still too high for someone on a streak like he is. He’s been getting to the front of the net for rebounds and deflections, and he’s on the ice late if the Golden Knights pull the goalie as a last-ditch effort.

Staal is a minus-odds favorite to win the Conn Smythe. I’d rather take him to score a goal – which would probably lock up the trophy in a win – at more than triple the price.

Shea Theodore OVER 0.5 Assists (+130)

Shea Theodore might be one of the most underrated defensemen in the league. He’s been key for the Golden Knights in these playoffs, with 18 points (12 assists) in 21 games.

Theodore has an assist in three straight games and six of his last seven. That includes five assists in five games in the Stanley Cup Final.

Going back a bit further, Theodore has an assist in 11 of his last 17 games dating back to Game 5 of the first round.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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