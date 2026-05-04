Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Logan Stankoven, Cutter Gauthier)

We’re officially onto the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after Round 1 wrapped up on Sunday night.

The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the early game, and the Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks in the later contest.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, May 4.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, May 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Logan Stankoven OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125) vs. Flyers

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+185) at Golden Knights

Logan Stankoven OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125) vs. Flyers

Logan Stankoven is a player that we’ve been cashing in on in these Stanley Cup Playoffs as he has a point in all five games. However, I’m expecting a lower-scoring game tonight in Carolina, and Stankoven’s shots on goal prop is calling my name.

The second-line center has gone OVER 2.5 shots on goal in all five playoff games, including five SOG in Game 1 against the Flyers. He now has 16 SOG in three home playoff games, recording at least five shots on goal in all three contests.

Stankoven could get to three shots on goal in the first period alone, and this is absolutely a scenario where I will be taking his SOG up to OVER 3.5 (+200), 4.5 (+450), and maybe even 5.5 (+1000).

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+185) at Golden Knights

Cutter Gauthier scored 20 goals in his rookie season, and really broke out this year. He put up 41 goals in 76 games, and he’s continued that pace in the playoffs.

Gauthier scored four goals in six games against the Oilers, finding the back of the net in three separate contests. He scored in two of the three meetings against the Golden Knights this season, including the only matchup this calendar year on February 1.

Carter Hart has been shaky in net for the Golden Knights, so I’ll take these +185 odds for Gauthier to stay hot in Vegas.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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