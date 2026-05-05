Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Mats Zuccarello, Artturi Lehkonen)

The Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of their second-round series on Tuesday night. It’s the lone game on the docket in the NHL tonight, but luckily, there are a few player props worth betting on after the teams combined for 15 goals in Game 1.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, May 5.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mats Zuccarello OVER 0.5 Points (-135) at Avalanche

Artturi Lehkonen Anytime Goalscorer (+320) vs. Wild

Mats Zuccarello OVER 0.5 Points (-135) at Avalanche

I broke down this pick in the Wild vs. Avalanche Game 2 betting preview :

On a team with top-tier players like Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Quinn Hughes, it’s perhaps someone like Mats Zuccarello who is a lynchpin. The veteran winger plays a key role in the top six for the Wild, and he’s recorded a point in every playoff game he’s played in thus far.

Zuccarello battled through injuries that limited him to 59 games in the regular season, but he still recorded 54 points. He now has six points in four playoff games, finding the scoresheet in each contest.

He’s playing on the top line with Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman, and is on the top power-play unit as well. This price seems cheap for him to stay hot with a point tonight in Colorado.

Artturi Lehkonen Anytime Goalscorer (+320) vs. Wild

Artturi Lehkonen has been a big-game player throughout his career with the Canadiens and Avalanche. He’s averaged 21 goals per 82 games in the regular season in his career, and is up to 29 goals in 83 playoff games after scoring three goals through five games this postseason.

Lehkonen plays on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas, giving him plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net. He’s also on the second power-play unit for the Avalanche.

Given Lehkonen’s propensity to score in the playoffs, these +320 odds seem too long tonight at home.

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