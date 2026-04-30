Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Matt Boldy, Jason Robertson, Leo Carlsson)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue with a pair of Game 6s on Thursday night.

Two road teams are looking to stay alive as the Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild, and the Anaheim Ducks host the Edmonton Oilers.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, April 30.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Matt Boldy OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-145) vs. Stars

Jason Robertson Anytime Goalscorer (+125) at Wild

Leo Carlsson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105) vs. Oilers

Matt Boldy OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-145) vs. Stars

I broke down this pick in the Stars vs. Wild betting preview:

Matt Boldy has been fantastic in this series for Minnesota. The Wild winger has four goals, three assists, and 28 shots on goal through five games.

Boldly went OVER 3.5 SOG in all five games thus far, including 8, 5, and 7 in three instances. He has now gone OVER 3.5 SOG in 11 straight games against the Stars, going OVER 4.5 in seven of those 11 contests.

The winger had 10 total shot attempts in each of the first four games in this series before getting seven shots on goal in Game 5. I’ll take him to load up on SOG again at home.

Jason Robertson Anytime Goalscorer (+125) at Wild

Jason Robertson scored 45 goals in 82 regular season games. He’s now added a goal in all five games in this series against the Wild.

Robertson is leading the way for the Stars, and he’s shooting the puck at will. Either take his SOG prop or take him to score against the Wild on Thursday night.

Leo Carlsson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105) vs. Oilers

I’m riding Leo Carlsson to keep shooting the puck at a high rate in Game 6.

Carlsson is making an impact in his first Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The Ducks center has put 26 pucks on net through five games, going OVER 3.5 SOG in each of those contests.

Carlsson averaged just under three shots per game in the regular season (193 SOG in 70 GP), but he’s been more aggressive with the puck here in the playoffs.

I’ll take Carlsson once again to get to at least four shots on goal at this plus odds price.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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