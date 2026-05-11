Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Matt Boldy, Mats Zuccarello, Gabriel Landeskog)

We have just one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night.

The Minnesota Wild returned home in a 2-0 series deficit and got a win on Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche. The Wild held the Avs to just one goal in their 5-1 victory in which they got out to a 3-0 lead.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, May 11.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, May 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Matt Boldy OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-140) vs. Avalanche

Mats Zuccarello OVER 0.5 Points (-154) vs. Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog Anytime Goalscorer (+280) at Wild

Matt Boldy OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-140) vs. Avalanche

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

Matt Boldy only had four shots on goal and an assist through the first two games in this series, but he put up five SOG and a goal in the Game 3 win.

The Wild winger had 254 shots on goal in 76 games during the regular season, and now has 42 shots on goal through 9 games this postseason. He’s been shooting the puck a ton, totalling 76 shot attempts in nine games.

Boldy has gone OVER 3.5 SOG in seven of nine games in these playoffs. He went OVER 4.5 in five of those games, and was held UNDER 3.5 in just the first two games of this series.

Look for Boldy to keep firing the puck at home tonight.

Mats Zuccarello OVER 0.5 Points (-154) vs. Avalanche

Mats Zuccarello has been one of the best players this postseason for the Wild. His nine points in six games are fourth on the team behind only Kirill Kaprizov, Quinn Hughes, and Matt Boldy, despite playing in three fewer games.

Zuccarello has recorded a point in all six playoff games, and eight straight overall dating back to the regular season. In fact, the winger has a point in 11 of his last 12 games, with 7 multi-point efforts in that span – including two points on Saturday night.

It may be worth taking Zuccarello to go OVER 1.5 points (+290) given his play over the past month.

Gabriel Landeskog Anytime Goalscorer (+280) at Wild

Gabriel Landeskog is stepping things up in the playoffs. After recording 35 points in 60 games this regular season, the Avalanche captain is over a point per game with 8 points in 7 games this postseason.

Landeskog has scored three goals in those seven games, including in Colorado’s Game 2 win.

Landeskog to record a point (-135) is a good bet as well, but I’ll take a stab at him to score at this +280 price.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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