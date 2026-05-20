Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Eichel)

The Colorado Avalanche host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night. It’s the first game of the Conference Finals before the East gets started on Thursday night.

The Avalanche are big home favorites in Game 1, with the total set at 6.5. The oddsmakers are expecting at least a handful of goals, giving us some player props to choose from.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, May 20.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nathan MacKinnon Anytime Goalscorer (-110)

Jack Eichel OVER 0.5 Assists (-154)

Nathan MacKinnon Anytime Goalscorer (-110)

I broke down why I like Nathan MacKinnon to score a goal in the Game 1 betting preview:

Betting on a player to score a goal at -110 odds usually isn’t a great idea, but Nathan MacKinnon isn’t your average player.

MacKinnon has scored seven goals during his six-game streak after going three games without a goal to start the playoffs. He’s now scored 64 goals in 102 career playoff games, lighting the lamp in 48 of those games.

Dating back to last postseason, MacKinnon has 14 goals in his last 16 playoff games, with a goal in all but four of those contests.

As an added little wrinkle for the prop bets article, I’d take a stab at MacKinnon to score the last goal at +750. He’s had more than his fair share of empty-net goals in his day, and who knows, maybe it ends up going to overtime and he wins it there.

Furthermore, if your book offers a player to have a point or score a goal in a specific period, taking MacKinnon to get on the board in the final frame is always a solid look, even if you bet it live.

Jack Eichel OVER 0.5 Assists (-154)

If the Golden Knights are going to have a chance in this series, their best players need to be their best players. That starts with Jack Eichel.

Eichel has 15 points (14 assists) through 12 games this postseason. He’s recorded an assist in all but four of those games, including both Game 1s, which I’m reading as a coincidence more than anything.

He also finished the regular season with assists in five of his last seven game and seven of his last 10. Overall, Eichel has an assist in 50 of 86 games this season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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