Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Nikolaj Ehlers, Brett Howden)

There were goals aplenty in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final as the Vegas Golden Knights got a 5-4 road win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

I’m targeting a few players who put up points in Game 1 to do so again tonight as the Stanley Cup Final continues in Raleigh.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, June 4.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, June 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nikolaj Ehlers OVER 0.5 Points (-145)

Brett Howden Anytime Goalscorer (+320)

Nikolaj Ehlers OVER 0.5 Points (-145)

Nikolaj Ehlers is turning it on at the right time for the Hurricanes.

The offseason addition had 71 points in the regular season, but only had four points in his first eight games in the playoffs. Since then, though, Ehlers has recorded seven points in five games, including his two goals in Game 1.

Ehlers is on a three-game point streak and should stay hot at home in a big spot for Carolina. I’d consider taking him to score a goal at +230 as well.

Brett Howden Anytime Goalscorer (+320)

Brett Howden is another player stepping up in the playoffs.

The Golden Knights winger scored 12 goals in the regular season but leads all players this postseason with 11 goals in 17 games.

Perhaps what’s most impressive about Howden’s goalscoring surge is how consistent he’s been. He’s only had one multi-goal game, and that came back in Game 4 in the first round after going scoreless in the first three.

Howden has scored in two of his last three games, four of six, six of nine, and 10 of 14 since that two-goal performance. He’s playing on the second line with Mitch Marner, and he’s making the most of it.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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