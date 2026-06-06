Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Shayne Gostisbehere, K'Andre Miller, Mark Stone)

It’s been an unexpectedly high-scoring Stanley Cup Final so far, with the Vegas Golden Knights winning Game 1 5-4 and the Carolina Hurricanes taking Game 2 4-3 in overtime.

We’ve seen some role players step up in the playoffs, and that could very well continue here as the series shifts to Vegas for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Saturday, June 6.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Saturday, June 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shayne Gostisbehere OVER 0.5 Points (+115)

K’Andre Miller OVER 0.5 Assists (+200)

Mark Stone Anytime Goalscorer (+270)

Shayne Gostisbehere OVER 0.5 Points (+115)

Shayne Gostisbehere put up 50 points in 55 games during the regular season, and he’s getting back up to that pace in the playoffs.

The offensive defenseman started off slow with just two assists in his first 10 playoff games this year. However, he’s now riding a five-game point streak with three goals and four assists in that span.

I’ll back Gostisbehere to stay hot, especially given this plus-odds price.

K’Andre Miller OVER 0.5 Assists (+200)

While Gostisbehere has been finding the scoresheet with both goals and assists, all nine of K’Andre Miller’s points this postseason have been assists.

The defenseman has been great on the road. He’s recorded an assist in all six road games in these playoffs and had an assist in Game 1 against the Knights.

It’s not an overly confident play, but +200 is worth a gamble tonight.

Mark Stone Anytime Goalscorer (+270)

Mark Stone came up big for the Knights with the game-tying goal late in the third period of Game 2.

He’s now scored 6 goals in 13 playoff games after lighting the lamp 28 times in 60 games during the regular season.

Stone has been a menace on home ice this postseason. All five of his goals before the game-tying marker in Game 2 came at home, and he’s scored in five of six games in Vegas this postseason.

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.