Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Travis Konecny, Artemi Panarin, Shea Theodore)

We have a smaller slate tonight in the NHL with four games on the docket, but there are still a few players worth targeting for some prop bets.

My best NHL player prop bets for tonight are targeting Travis Konecny, Artemi Panarin, and Shea Theodore.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Travis Konecny Anytime Goalscorer (+230) at Sabres

Artemi Panarin OVER 0.5 Assists (-130) vs. Kraken

Shea Theodore OVER 0.5 Points (+115) at Kings

Travis Konecny started the season a bit slow, but the Flyers winger has picked it up since being put on a line with Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak.

He has 18 points (9 goals, 9 assists) in 18 games since December 3, starting with a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win against these Sabres. He also scored on December 18 in Buffalo. That’s a vast improvement from his five goals in his first 25 games, including an 11-game drought before that first Buffalo game.

The Flyers need to get their offense going in Buffalo, and Konecny is the perfect guy to do that. It’s much safer to take him to get a point (-142), but I’ll take my chances with a goal at +230.

The Rangers are in the basement of the Eastern Conference, but Artemi Panarin is still putting up points in a contract year. The winger has 50 points (34 assists) in 46 games, and is quite hot as of late.

Panarin is riding a seven-game assist streak with 10 helpers in that span. He has 30 points (20 assists) in 22 games dating back to November 26 as well.

Even with a slow start, Panarin has recorded an assist in 22 of 46 games thus far. The Rangers have had some trouble scoring at home, but they get a tired Senators team on a back-to-back tonight. Panarin should be able to find the scoresheet with an assist against Ottawa.

The Golden Knights are one of my NHL best bets for tonight , and that’s partially due to Shea Theodore being healthy again. The defenseman plays big minutes for Vegas while contributing on the scoresheet as well.

Theodore scored a goal in each of his first two games back from injury, both wins for the Knights. He now has 22 points in 33 games this season, which is impressive considering he had just one point in his first six games and five points in his first 14 contests.

Since November 10, though, Theodore has 17 points in 19 games, and was held off the scoresheet in just five of those contests.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.